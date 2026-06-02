Marco Pharma International Launches Live Practitioner Forum Series

The Independent Family Company Expands Its Practitioner Insights Initiative with a New Forum Format Designed to Build Community, Share Clinical Experience, and Deepen Product Knowledge

ROSEBURG, Ore., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco Pharma International (MPI), a leading U.S. provider of pharmaceutical-grade German biological medicines, officially launched its Practitioner Forum Series today, a new live event format bringing together licensed healthcare practitioners to share clinical experience, exchange methodologies, and explore MPI's remedies through a rotating roster of guest speakers.

The forums build on the momentum of MPI's online practitioner programming, which introduced the concept of peer-led education to its national network of medical doctors, chiropractors, naturopaths, and acupuncturists. The new live format deepens that model, creating a dedicated space where experienced clinicians can speak directly to their peers about how they apply MPI's remedies in practice.

"We have practitioners with decades of experience and knowledge that needs to be shared," said Isaac Conyers IV, Director of Operations at Marco Pharma International. "We want our practitioners to learn from another experienced doctor about our products — hopefully hearing a perspective they have not heard before. A use for our remedies applied in a way they were unaware of, or had not tried."

Each forum will feature a guest clinician drawn from MPI's practitioner network, with sessions designed to be both educational and interactive. Conyers described the intended range of voices as central to the series' value: "Each will have a different discipline, background, knowledge base — that make each of them uniquely important."

When Dr. Andreas Marx, Ana Marx, and Isaac Conyers III founded MPI out of an apartment in 1991, the model was never transactional. Practitioners were part of the mission from day one. "Our practitioners are our lifeforce," Conyers said. "They are the boots on the ground implementing a shared mission of bringing America back to a healthy lifestyle in a natural way."

About Marco Pharma International

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Roseburg, Oregon, Marco Pharma International is a leading U.S. importer and distributor of pharmaceutical-grade German biological medicines, herbal extracts, homeopathic remedies, and ionized trace minerals. MPI works exclusively with licensed healthcare practitioners, supplying products sourced from 15 carefully selected manufacturers worldwide. Marco Pharma International remains independently and family-connected, dedicated to its founding mission of bringing the best of German biological medicine to American patients. For more information, visit shop.marcopharma.com.

Media Contact: Isaac Conyers IV, Director of Operations

Marco Pharma International Roseburg, Oregon

Website: shop.marcopharma.com

SOURCE Marco Pharma International