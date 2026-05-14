Marco Pharma International Marks 35 Years of Bringing German Biological Medicine to American Practitioners

Founded in 1991 from One Practitioner's Mission, the Independent Family Company Celebrates Its Milestone Anniversary with the Launch of the Practitioner Insights Series

ROSEBURG, Ore., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco Pharma International (MPI), a leading U.S. provider of pharmaceutical-grade German biological medicines, marks its 35th anniversary with the launch of the Practitioner Insights Series, a content initiative featuring the clinicians who have built their practices around MPI's remedies.

MPI was founded in 1991 by Dr. Andreas Marx, a German-trained naturopath, licensed acupuncturist, and Doctor of Oriental Medicine. When the FDA seized a personal shipment of European remedies and required a registered business entity to continue importing them, Dr. Marx, Ana Marx, and Isaac Conyers III turned that constraint into a mission. Starting from an apartment and growing entirely by word of mouth, they built what would become a nationally recognized source of German biological medicine for American practitioners.

"The value of family legacy was more important than taking a check from a group that doesn't believe in what we do. Family, community, independence, trust, and staying true to our mission have kept us moving forward."

Isaac Conyers IV, Director of Operations, Marco Pharma International

Over 35 years, MPI has grown into a nationally recognized distributor working with 15 carefully selected manufacturers worldwide, serving medical doctors, chiropractors, naturopaths, and acupuncturists. The company carries German homeopathic and herbal remedies, ionized trace minerals, and drainage therapy formulas. Throughout that growth, MPI has remained independently owned and family-connected.

The Practitioner Insights Series features clinicians, including Dr. Connolly, Dr. Jaynes, and Dr. Nuriddin, each applying MPI's remedies through a distinct methodology and patient population. The series reflects a principle MPI has held since its founding: practitioners are partners, and their clinical experience shapes the direction of the company.

MPI serves as the American steward of formulas that have been in clinical use in Germany for more than 100 years, sourcing from partners including Nestmann, a German manufacturer with a 70-year history.

"In ten years, hopefully we will have helped thousands more people reach their full health potential in a natural way," said Isaac Conyers IV, Director of Operations. "Our remedies have worked for hundreds of years, and much of the knowledge passed from generation to generation still applies today."

About Marco Pharma International

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Roseburg, Oregon, Marco Pharma International is a leading U.S. importer and distributor of pharmaceutical-grade German biological medicines, herbal extracts, homeopathic remedies, and ionized trace minerals. MPI works exclusively with licensed healthcare practitioners, supplying products sourced from 15 carefully selected manufacturers worldwide. Marco Pharma International remains independently and family-connected, dedicated to its founding mission of bringing the best of German biological medicine to American patients. For more information, visit shop.marcopharma.com.

Media Contact:

Marco Pharma International

Roseburg, Oregon

Website: shop.marcopharma.com

SOURCE Marco Pharma International