Marco Sanvido Joins MemVerge as Vice President of Engineering

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge ™, the pioneers of Big Memory software, announced today that Marco Sanvido has joined the company as vice president of engineering. Dr. Sanvido leads the engineering team developing Memory Machine™, the world's first Big Memory software.

"The transition to persistent memory is going to have a fundamental impact on the industry, and I am excited to join the team bringing the world's first Big Memory software to the market. I have seen and worked on other transitions (virtualization and flash storage) in the past, and the opportunity MemVerge has ahead is evident," said Marco Sanvido, vice president of engineering at MemVerge. "When I first met the co-founders, I was not only impressed by the company vision and their insight but also their passion and corporate culture. A startup is made of motivated people with a common goal and I am honored to help MemVerge in this journey."

Marco brings two decades of development and management experience to MemVerge's engineering team. Most recently, as vice president of engineering at Styra, he helped bring their first product to GA and worked on multiple core product initiatives as director of engineering at Pure Storage. Marco served as a researcher at Hitachi Global Storage Research (now Western Digital) and at VMware, where he worked on VMware's core hypervisor technology. Marco was a post-doctoral researcher at UC Berkeley and completed his PhD and M.S. degrees in computer science at ETH Zurich.

"Marco's deep knowledge of software-defined infrastructure and proven engineering leadership make him the perfect candidate for this role," said Charles Fan, CEO at MemVerge. "He will guide the development of our industry-defining product and participate in creating our strategies to bring Big Memory to customers and partners alike. Together, Marco and his team will create technology to make the impossible possible."

About MemVerge

The advent of persistent memory is sparking a new era of Big Memory Computing where applications of any size can forgo traditional storage in favor of abundant, persistent and highly available pools of memory. Memory Machine™ software from MemVerge makes this possible by virtualizing DRAM and persistent memory to form a software-defined memory platform for all applications. Memory Machine's software-defined memory service offers DRAM-like performance while taking advantage of the persistent memory to offer enterprise-class in-memory data services. To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com .

