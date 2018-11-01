Marco Venturelli Appointed President Overseeing Creativity at Publicis Conseil

PARIS, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Groupe announced today, the appointment of Marco Venturelli as Co-President overseeing creativity at Publicis Conseil. Recognized as one of the leading creative leaders in the industry, the appointment of Marco is testament to Publicis Groupe's commitment towards creativity and ambition to further enhance Publicis Conseil's creative reputation.

The appointment will see Marco work alongside Agathe Bousquet – President, Publicis Conseil and Publicis Groupe France – and Anne de Maupeou -Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe France who selected him to embody the agency's creativity.

41-year-old Marco Venturelli was most recently Executive Creative Director at Publicis Milan, a role he held from 2015. While at Publicis Milan, Marco was the global creative lead for Heineken business where he led the creation of several well-known, highly-awarded campaigns. Marco is also the recipient of a hundred awards which includes 30 Cannes Lions. Not a stranger to France, Marco had previously spent six years in France as Executive creative director with agencies.

"Agathe and I chose Marco because he is a wonderful and very talented man, but also because we want a highly international profile. Publicis Conseil is the most international of all the French agencies, working beyond our frontiers with major brands," said Anne de Maupeou, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe France.

"Marco is someone whose work I've admired for nearly a decade. I've also enjoyed his sharp wit and intelligence whenever I've met him at industry events. It will be fun working with him and Anne as they steer Publicis Conseil toward an ambitious creative future," said Nick Law, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe.

About Marco Venturelli

Marco began his career in 2001 with BGS\D'Arcy Milan as a copywriter working mainly on the Ikea brand. In 2003, he joined Publicis Milan, where he soon made his mark and was named the best young creative talent in Italy. In 2005, he left for BBDO to work on brands including BMW, Mini, Pirelli, Campari and Unicredit. Three years later, he was appointed Chief Creative Officer at Euro RSCG Milan, focusing on a number of brands including Kraft and Citroën.

He left Italy for Paris in 2010, joining H as Chief Creative Officer in charge of Citroën's worldwide account. Under his leadership, Citroën received numerous awards in France and abroad. In 2014, Marco joined the newly-launched Les Gaulois as Executive Creative Director. The agency immediately became Havas group's most awarded agency at the Cannes Lions Festival.

After six years in France, he returned to Milan where he joined Publicis as Executive Creative Director. He was entrusted with the global creative leadership of the Heineken's account, supervising and producing campaigns in 192 countries which received numerous recognitions at leading creative awards.

Marco modestly admits to having received about one hundred awards, including 30 Cannes Lions which he credits to the talented people working alongside him and to the courage of the clients with whom he has had the good fortune to work.

He has been a member of many juries, including the LIAA, New York Festival and two Cannes Lions Film Juries.

SOURCE Publicis Groupe