Marcolin Announces a Three-Year Partnership With Treedom and Timberland Eyewear

LONGARONE, Italy, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcolin, a worldwide leading company in the eyewear industry, announces a three-year partnership with Treedom, a global web platform to promote the planting of trees and forests worldwide with the aim of making the planet greener.

Marcolin, a worldwide leading company in the eyewear industry, announces a three-year partnership with Treedom, a global web platform to promote the planting of trees and forests worldwide with the aim of making the planet greener. This new partnership between Marcolin and Treedom will create a long-lasting bond between people, communities and territories in which they live. This synergic project is based upon a strategy of connections and authentic progressive energy aimed to transform the adventure of change into awareness and shared responsibility.

Always keen to the evolution of manufacturing and consumption and their impact on the environment, Marcolin has chosen together with Timberland Eyewear, part of its portfolio since 2003, to collaborate with Treedom to develop sustainable projects with partners who care about the future of the planet. Timberland, together with Treedom, is committed to plant 50 million trees around the world by 2025. The two companies already begun to plant the Timberland Forest in the North region of the Daka River in Ghana as part of Africa's "Great Green Wall" project.

Treedom.net is the first website that allows anyone to plant a tree remotely and follow the story of the project. Every tree has an online page, geolocated and photographed, with regular updates posted in an online Tree Diary that can be given as a gift via message or email. Founded in Florence, Italy, in 2010, Treedom has planted over 2 million trees to date, with the support of over 120,000 farmers in 17 countries worldwide. Thanks to the environmental benefits (including offsetting CO2 emissions, sustaining biodiversity, and fighting soil erosion and deforestation) and social benefits (training, food security, empowerment, and revenue/profitability) deriving from planting trees, Treedom's innovative social business model has been accredited as a Certified B Corporation, which is awarded to companies that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

Thanks to its solid relationship with Timberland Eyewear, Marcolin will support the planting of 10,000 trees by Treedom, all geolocated with ID codes to allow each customer/supporter to observe its growth and the benefits that Nature will offer each community and the entire planet.

About Marcolin

Marcolin is a worldwide leading company in the eyewear industry founded in 1961 in the heart of the Veneto district. It stands out for the unique ability to combine craftsmanship with advanced technologies through the constant pursuit of excellence and continuous innovation. The portfolio includes the house brands Web, Marcolin and Viva and the licensed brands Tom Ford, Guess, adidas Sport, adidas Originals, Bally, Moncler, Max Mara, Sportmax, Ermenegildo Zegna, Longines, OMEGA, GCDS, Barton Perreira, Tod's, Emilio Pucci, BMW, Swarovski, MAX&Co., Covergirl, Kenneth Cole, Timberland, GANT, Harley-Davidson, Marciano, Skechers and Candie's. Through its own direct network and global partners, Marcolin distributes its products in more than 125 countries. www.marcolin.com

About Treedom

