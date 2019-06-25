Marcolin Group and adidas Announce License Agreement

The ability to perfectly translate the core values of every brand into the eyewear category as well as its portfolio's versatility, ranging from diffusion to luxury brands, has led Marcolin Group to partner with adidas.

Innovative manufacturing techniques, high-quality materials and lightness characterize the adidas Badge of Sport eyewear models. These frames are designed to provide a comfortable fit, ensuring the ultimate vision and lens protection.

The Originals collection will be inspired by Street Culture and loyal to the DNA of the adidas Originals Brand, sharing values of creativity and authenticity.

Massimo Renon, CEO of Marcolin Group, affirmed: "Today's sportwear embraces and influences the entire fashion and accessory industry and we are very excited to begin collaborating with a legendary brand as adidas. This partnership represents a further milestone in our strategic view. We are adding an iconic brand to our portfolio, complementing our presence in the eyewear sporting goods industry. This agreement marks once again Marcolin Group's targeted company strategy: to join with modern, global and unique brands that leverage their innovative DNA. We feel privileged to work together with adidas and apply their philosophy in eyewear."

About Marcolin Group

Marcolin Group, among the worldwide leading companies in the eyewear industry, stands out for the pursuit of excellence, continuous innovation and a unique ability to faithfully combine design and Italian craftsmanship with the core values of each brand.

The brand portfolio includes: Tom Ford, Bally, Moncler, Sportmax, Ermenegildo Zegna, Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret PINK, Roberto Cavalli, Atelier Swarovski, Tod's, Emilio Pucci, Swarovski, Dsquared2, Guess, Diesel, Just Cavalli, Covergirl, Kenneth Cole, Timberland, Gant, Harley-Davidson, Marciano, Catherine Deneuve, Skechers, Candie's, Rampage, Viva, Marcolin and Web.

In 2018, the company sold about 14.6 million eyeglasses.

www.marcolin.com

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry with the core brands adidas and Reebok. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the company employs around 57,000 people across the globe and generated sales of just under € 22 billion in 2018.

SOURCE Marcolin Group

Related Links

http://www.marcolin.com

