Marcolin Group Renews Its Worldwide Licensing Agreement With Harley-Davidson

LONGARONE, Italy, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcolin Group, one of the worldwide leading eyewear companies, announced today the renewal of the licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing, and worldwide distribution of sunglasses and eyeglasses for Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

The agreement for Marcolin Group to produce Harley-Davidson branded eyewear for men, women and kids has been extended through December 31, 2021.