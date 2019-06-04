Marcolin Group Renews Its Worldwide Licensing Agreement With Harley-Davidson
Jun 04, 2019, 09:00 ET
LONGARONE, Italy, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcolin Group, one of the worldwide leading eyewear companies, announced today the renewal of the licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing, and worldwide distribution of sunglasses and eyeglasses for Harley-Davidson Motor Company.
The agreement for Marcolin Group to produce Harley-Davidson branded eyewear for men, women and kids has been extended through December 31, 2021.
Marcolin Group remains committed to faithfully incorporating the Harley-Davidson brand's heritage into every frame produced with subtle call-outs to those same handcrafted parts that make Harley-Davidson motorcycles an enduring fixture on the world's highways.
About Marcolin Group
Marcolin Group, among the worldwide leading companies in the eyewear industry, stands out for the pursuit of excellence, continuous innovation and a unique ability to faithfully combine design and Italian craftsmanship with the core values of each brand.
The brand portfolio includes: Tom Ford, Bally, Moncler, Sportmax, Ermenegildo Zegna, Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret PINK, Roberto Cavalli, Atelier Swarovski, Tod's, Emilio Pucci, Swarovski, Dsquared2, Guess, Diesel, Just Cavalli, Covergirl, Kenneth Cole, Timberland, Gant, Harley-Davidson, Marciano, Catherine Deneuve, Skechers, Candie's, Rampage, Viva, Marcolin and Web.
In 2018, the company sold about 14.6 million eyeglasses.
www.marcolin.com
SOURCE Marcolin Group
Share this article