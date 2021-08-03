MarcomCentral CEO, Byung Choi Receives 2021 40 Next Top Business Leaders Under 40 Award

"During a year of constant change and uncertainty, Byung's leadership has continued to be a driving force in our company's success." said Roger Anderson, VP of Finance and Operations. "We're thrilled to celebrate Byung's achievements with this award, and excited to continue empowering our customers with tools that increase efficiency and accelerate sales."

Byung Choi started his career as a financial analyst at tech giants Verizon and LG. This foundation put him on the fast track to a leadership position within MarcomCentral. Byung joined the team as a Sr. Financial Analyst and was elevated to President & CEO within five short years.

Byung continues to grow within his new role, creating meaningful change within MarcomCentral and parent company, Ricoh, by launching new MarcomCentral products and becoming more involved in Ricoh's mission to elevate its digital business. Byung's leadership style is rooted in concepts of lean business (including Kaizen & Six Sigma) and driving better decisions with data.

With Byung at the helm, MarcomCentral's business not only remained strong during the pandemic, but accelerated its roadmap to launch an innovative, digital asset management solution, MarcomGather, aimed at improving users' work lives. "MarcomGather gives employees a single location to organize, share, and find all their files, which has proven to be an incredible resource in this remote-first world," explained Byung. "We help people focus on the work they were hired to do by eliminating the busywork that eats up their time and bandwidth."

