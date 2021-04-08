MarcomCentral Launches Affordable Digital Asset Management Solution to Help Businesses Eliminate Chaotic File Storage
MarcomCentral's latest innovation, MarcomGather, provides customers with an intuitive platform to empower sales and marketing teams.
Apr 08, 2021, 07:00 ET
SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MarcomCentral, a leader in the brand management space, today announced the launch of their latest technology, MarcomGather, a Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution. With over 20 years of innovation under their belt, MarcomCentral further demonstrates their ongoing dedication to simplifying the marketing experience with this new offering. After years of successful partnerships with Fortune 500 companies from industries such as retail, finance, franchising, and manufacturing, MarcomCentral is excited to expand their product offering so organizations across industries can simplify asset management and empower the teams they support.
MarcomGather is an intuitive DAM solution that gives brands a modern, efficient way to centralize, organize, and share their digital assets across the organization. With MarcomCentral's latest solution, marketing teams can significantly reduce hours wasted trying to track down unorganized files. MarcomGather empowers teams to confidently share the latest, legally approved, and compliant digital files by being a single source of truth for all marketing and sales content.
"Marketing teams are experiencing exponential digital asset growth. We've created a simple, elegant way to centralize digital assets," says Byung Choi, CEO of MarcomCentral. "Our goal is to create a solution that demonstrates our knowledge of the roadblocks a marketer faces on a day-to-day basis, so they can spend less time managing technologies and more time doing what they love. MarcomGather relieves stress caused by disorganization and offers an intuitive user experience at a fraction of the cost of our competitors."
MarcomGather's streamlined features include:
- Asset Collections – allow marketers to sort content into themes so users can find files quickly.
- Customization – organize files exactly how you'd like – customize user access, description, tags, and beyond.
- User Roles – improve brand control, compliance, and efficiency by controlling who can upload, organize, and edit assets.
- Shareability – share files directly from the DAM to both internal and external users.
MarcomGather is a unique solution in the DAM market due to its affordability, unlimited users, and free trial offering. Its streamlined features provide crucial organizational tools, without the need for complicated add-on features.
People interested in MarcomGather can try the product free for 30 days. Learn more at www.Marcom.com/marcomgather
About MarcomCentral
MarcomCentral® is a leading provider of Brand Management solutions for marketing teams everywhere. MarcomCentral's solutions organize, customize and share marketing and sales materials across entire organizations, enabling brand control and asset distribution with anytime, anywhere access. Businesses of all sizes count on MarcomCentral's powerful platforms to simplify their file storage systems, scale their marketing efforts and build their brands worldwide.
