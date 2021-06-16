MarcomCentral Launches MarcomDesigner: Further Empowering Marketers to be more Efficient

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MarcomCentral announced the launch of MarcomDesigner, a web-based application built specifically to allow marketers to create, edit, and manage templates within their Marcom Portal. With MarcomDesigner, any marketer, regardless of graphic design experience, can create customized templates.

The application eliminates the need to involve design resources, empowering marketers with the tools to be more efficient and get back to the parts of the job they enjoy. MarcomDesigner securely stores templates on the MarcomCentral cloud, making them accessible without the need of other installed design applications. MarcomDesigner enables users to easily maintain their company's brand standards by allowing them to: