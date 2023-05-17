MarComm Agency Revive Recognized by the Webbys, The One Show, the Shorty Awards, and Healthcare Advertising Awards

The Webbys, The One Show, the Shorty Awards, and the Healthcare Advertising Awards have recognized Revive for work with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, University Health, Brookdale Senior Living, and VCU Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revive, a marketing and communications agency, was recently honored by multiple organizations for campaigns with several valued clients. The Healthcare Advertising Awards awarded five honors:

  • Healthcare Advertising Gold Award
    • Client: Brookdale Senior Living
    • Campaign: Physician Relations
    • Category: Physician Relations
  • Healthcare Advertising Gold Award
    • Client: VCU Health
    • Campaign: This Shot Matters
    • Category: Vaccination Promotion
  • Healthcare Advertising Bronze Award
    • Client: University Health
    • Campaign: CHANGE
    • Category: TV Ad Series
  • Healthcare Advertising Merit Award
    • Client: University Health
    • Campaign: CHANGE
    • Category: Total Advertising Campaign
  • Healthcare Advertising Merit Award
    • Client: Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF)
    • Campaign: SHIFT
    • Category: Social Media

Along with the Healthcare Advertising Merit Award, SHIFT — the bold and eye-catching nurse-focused campaign created in partnership with RWJF — received additional recognition.

  • The Webbys Honoree
    • Client: Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
    • Campaign: SHIFT
    • Category: Individual DEI Podcast Episode: Acts of Justice
  • The One Show Shortlist
    • Client: Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
    • Campaign: SHIFT — Who Cares Documentary
    • Category: Health and Wellness
  • The Shorty Awards Finalist
    • Client: Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
    • Campaign: SHIFT — Who Cares Documentary
    • Category: Long-Form Video

"We as an agency are so proud of the recognition for our work," said Chris Bevolo, Revive CEO. "The work of our team at Revive with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, VCU Health, Brookdale Senior Living, and University Health is emblematic of the work our team at Revive does each day to drive new ideas and transform the healthcare industry."

The Webbys, The One Show, the Shorty Awards, and the Healthcare Advertising Awards are international award programs that recognize and honor excellence in areas of marketing and advertising, including website, video, mobile, social, animation, marketing, and podcasts. The awards are judged by top marketing executives with industry knowledge, stellar professional reputations, and outstanding achievements.

About Revive

Revive, part of the Weber Shandwick Collective, embraces the chaos of healthcare to build leading brands. Founded in 2009, Revive is a leading healthcare agency headquartered in Nashville, with staff located across the country. Revive's employees are pathfinders and future-builders, and clients include some of the top brands in the healthcare space. Agency services include branding, marketing, advertising, and communications. Revive has won dozens of industry awards, including Healthcare Agency of the Year and Best Agency to Work For in North America. For more information, visit www.reviveagency.com.

