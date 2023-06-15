Marcone Adds 140,000 Square Foot of New Distribution Center Capacity in Jacksonville and Louisville to Better Support Servicers Through Access to Its Full Catalog of Products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcone, North America's largest distributor of appliance repair, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa parts and equipment today announced it has added two new warehouses, one in Jacksonville and one in Louisville, to enable further growth of its rapidly growing franchise.

Employees at Marcone's newly-expanded Louisville, KY warehouse.

The 100,000-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville and 40,000-square-foot warehouse in Louisville will create at least 50 new jobs and help Marcone do more of what it does best: serve customers efficiently and effectively via a best-in-class user experience that combines local expertise with leading-edge digital ordering and fulfillment capabilities.

Marcone has tripled in size over the last two years by adding HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa to the growing list of parts and equipment that it distributes. Both of the new state-of-the-art facilities in Jacksonville and Louisville will enable customers to obtain products from top manufacturers and search Marcone's extensive catalog, inclusive of appliance parts.

"The expansion of parts and equipment that are accessible through the Jacksonville and Louisville Distribution Centers is a boon to customers who rely on Marcone for speed and accuracy," said Avichal Jain, Chief Executive Officer. "Now, we have the ability to service more customers with a broader set of products needed for home repairs and in most cases deliver orders within a day."

To showcase the impact of the two new warehouses, consider that previously, Marcone shipped all plumbing parts from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. Adding these additional distribution hubs significantly increases the number of plumbing service providers who can obtain the same quick and efficient delivery that other Marcone customers enjoy. More than 99% of orders placed by 5 p.m. are shipped the same day, with 93% next-day and 100% two-day across the United States.

Previously, the Louisville center had been a 100,000-square-foot home to 60,000 appliance, HVAC and commercial kitchen SKUs. With an additional 6,000 plumbing SKUs, Marcone opened a second, 40,000-square-foot building at the same location. Together, Marcone now has 140,000 square feet in Louisville alone and both buildings utilize smart technology to assist workers in navigating the warehouse so they can complete orders efficiently.

The Jacksonville location is operational and is expanding quickly. At scale, the facility will process >100,000 appliance, plumbing, and commercial kitchen SKUs. The facility is expected to lead to the creation of dozens of new jobs in the area. As is the case in Louisville, smart technology will be optimized so that orders are processed quickly and accurately.

The opening of two new warehouses reflects Marcone's swift and ongoing growth. While it started as a distributor of appliance parts, Marcone has transitioned into a whole-home provider after expanding into the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa markets. Today, the company boasts $2 billion in annual sales with more than 2,000 employees at nearly 200 locations nationwide.

"Marcone moved into industries that needed technology-driven repair part distribution," Jain added. "We are proud to be able to provide such a high level of service – and now, as evidenced in Jacksonville and Louisville, a wide variety of products as well."

About Marcone

Marcone is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone and its subsidiaries supply the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances, HVAC and plumbing systems and more. Marcone exports globally and operates a comprehensive training institute offering quality business and technical training. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone operates 200 facilities and serves approximately 43,000 technician customers. For more information, visit www.marcone.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Jo Hann

Munch Supply LLC

Office: 815.207.6515

Cell: 847.833.5223

[email protected]

SOURCE Marcone