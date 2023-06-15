Marcone Adds 140,000 Square Foot of New Distribution Center Capacity in Jacksonville and Louisville to Better Support Servicers Through Access to Its Full Catalog of Products

News provided by

Marcone

15 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcone, North America's largest distributor of appliance repair, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa parts and equipment today announced it has added two new warehouses, one in Jacksonville and one in Louisville, to enable further growth of its rapidly growing franchise.

Continue Reading
Employees at Marcone's newly-expanded Louisville, KY warehouse.
Employees at Marcone's newly-expanded Louisville, KY warehouse.

The 100,000-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville and 40,000-square-foot warehouse in Louisville will create at least 50 new jobs and help Marcone do more of what it does best: serve customers efficiently and effectively via a best-in-class user experience that combines local expertise with leading-edge digital ordering and fulfillment capabilities.

Marcone has tripled in size over the last two years by adding HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa to the growing list of parts and equipment that it distributes. Both of the new state-of-the-art facilities in Jacksonville and Louisville will enable customers to obtain products from top manufacturers and search Marcone's extensive catalog, inclusive of appliance parts.

"The expansion of parts and equipment that are accessible through the Jacksonville and Louisville Distribution Centers is a boon to customers who rely on Marcone for speed and accuracy," said Avichal Jain, Chief Executive Officer. "Now, we have the ability to service more customers with a broader set of products needed for home repairs and in most cases deliver orders within a day."

To showcase the impact of the two new warehouses, consider that previously, Marcone shipped all plumbing parts from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. Adding these additional distribution hubs significantly increases the number of plumbing service providers who can obtain the same quick and efficient delivery that other Marcone customers enjoy. More than 99% of orders placed by 5 p.m. are shipped the same day, with 93% next-day and 100% two-day across the United States.

Previously, the Louisville center had been a 100,000-square-foot home to 60,000 appliance, HVAC and commercial kitchen SKUs. With an additional 6,000 plumbing SKUs, Marcone opened a second, 40,000-square-foot building at the same location. Together, Marcone now has 140,000 square feet in Louisville alone and both buildings utilize smart technology to assist workers in navigating the warehouse so they can complete orders efficiently.

The Jacksonville location is operational and is expanding quickly. At scale, the facility will process >100,000 appliance, plumbing, and commercial kitchen SKUs. The facility is expected to lead to the creation of dozens of new jobs in the area. As is the case in Louisville, smart technology will be optimized so that orders are processed quickly and accurately.

The opening of two new warehouses reflects Marcone's swift and ongoing growth. While it started as a distributor of appliance parts, Marcone has transitioned into a whole-home provider after expanding into the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa markets. Today, the company boasts $2 billion in annual sales with more than 2,000 employees at nearly 200 locations nationwide.

"Marcone moved into industries that needed technology-driven repair part distribution," Jain added. "We are proud to be able to provide such a high level of service – and now, as evidenced in Jacksonville and Louisville, a wide variety of products as well."

About Marcone
Marcone is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone and its subsidiaries supply the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances, HVAC and plumbing systems and more. Marcone exports globally and operates a comprehensive training institute offering quality business and technical training. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone operates 200 facilities and serves approximately 43,000 technician customers. For more information, visit www.marcone.com.

Media Contact:
Mary Jo Hann
Munch Supply LLC
Office: 815.207.6515
Cell: 847.833.5223
[email protected]

SOURCE Marcone

Also from this source

Marcone Group Becomes Exclusive Samsung Distributor

Marcone Debuts New Corporate Website

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.