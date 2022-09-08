Marcone Appliance Parts Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer of Newly Created Commercial Kitchen Group

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcone, a leading distributor of home appliance, HVAC, and plumbing repair parts and equipment across North America, announced today that it is expanding its offering into commercial kitchen repair component distribution. Marcone also announced the appointment of Keri Llewellyn as President and EJ Morrow as Chief Commercial Officer of the newly created Marcone Commercial Kitchen Group. Llewellyn and Morrow are industry veterans who have vast experience within the dealer, manufacturer and distribution sides of the foodservice industry.

Keri most recently served as Group Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of Welbilt where she was responsible for the strategy and execution of sales and marketing for the North American business. This following her time at TriMark, a leading commercial foodservice dealer, where Keri had a number of senior leadership roles culminating in Vice President of Operations, Orange County.

"I am thrilled to join the impressive company and team that Marcone is," stated Llewellyn. "Marcone's extensive footprint with 14 regional distribution centers and over 125 locations combined with its proprietary e-commerce and warehouse management software makes it a great fit for us to provide parts for the vast array of commercial kitchen service agencies."

EJ Morrow is an industry veteran who served in senior leadership roles for commercial kitchen equipment manufacturers across many product categories including hot, cold, fabrication, and seating and décor. He adds extensive experience to the company, key customer relationships, as well as a clear and bold approach to strategy and driving a customer-centric experience. He will be a key contributor to the Marcone Commercial Kitchen Group.

"We are excited to have EJ on our team," commented Llewellyn. "He brings an extensive knowledge of the industry's value chain including the needs of manufacturers, dealers, service agents, and most importantly, the end users."

Marcone is a leading distributor of home appliance, HVAC, and plumbing repair parts and equipment across North America. The company is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone supplies the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances such as refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Through its Munch's business, Marcone supplies HVAC equipment and repair parts and through its Professional Plumbing Group business, it supplies repair parts to plumbers including its proprietary brands—Wolverine Brass and Speakman. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone operates 113 facilities, has approximately 2,000 employees, and serves over 60,000 professional customers. For more information, visit www.marcone.com.

