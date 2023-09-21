Marcone Commercial Kitchen Group Adds Two Regional Sales Directors

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcone Commercial Kitchen Group, a division of North America's leading OEM repair parts distributor, announced today that a pair of industry experts will lead its sales team in two regions of the United States.

Nashville-based Donny Smith will assume the role of Southern Regional Director, while Washington, D.C.-based Eric Holder has been named Northern Regional Director.

In their new roles with Marcone, Smith and Holder will oversee sales strategy and direction for their respective regions of the Commercial Kitchen Group. Their focus will be on maintaining industry relationships that drive market share growth of original equipment parts.

"Both Donny and Eric are seasoned veterans in the commercial kitchen service space," said Keri Llewellyn, President of Marcone Commercial Kitchen. "I'm confident they'll continue Marcone's growth trajectory as we add even more brands and focus on the value found in equipment uptime."

With the new hires, Regional Sales Director Jeff Victory will assume the role of Western Regional Director, along with leading Strategic Accounts.

The changes reflect swift growth by the Commercial Kitchen division, which opened in late 2022 and now distributes parts for industry leading original foodservice equipment manufacturers.

The company stands out because of its vast distribution network across the US and Canada, their ability to offer flat-rate, next-day shipping to 93% of the United States, with two-day shipping available to anywhere in the country. In their new roles, Smith and Holder will be responsible for supporting service agencies within the commercial kitchen sector.

"Donny understands both operations and business strategy, while Eric excels at leadership and relationship-building," Llewellyn said. "Both have deep technical knowledge, and we are pleased to round out our management team with such high-quality individuals."

About Marcone:

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Marcone is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise operating out of 200 locations throughout North America. Offering unparalleled product breadth, know-how across our national footprint and ease of doing business via leading-edge technology, servicers prefer Marcone because we amplify what they do best: take great care of their clients with speed, reliability and accuracy. Learn more about Marcone at www.marcone.com.

