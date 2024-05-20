MARCOS BAGHDATIS AND CHRISTINA MCHALE WIN INAUGURAL BVI CUP HOSTED BY THE COMBER CLUB AT ROSEWOOD LITTLE DIX BAY

Women's Singles match featured a battle between sisters Christina McHale and Lauren McHale; Michael Shabaz and Christina McHale triumphed in the Mixed Doubles match

VIRGIN GORDA, British Virgin Islands, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcos Baghdatis and Christina McHale take home the titles for the first-ever BVI Cup, hosted by the Comber Club at the legendary luxury Rosewood Little Dix Bay resort.

The inaugural event, which also featured Lauren McHale and Michael Shabaz, was held Sunday, May 19, 2024. Shabaz and Christina McHale won the mixed doubles match. Monica Puig was not able to play because of weather-related transportation issues.

For the Men's Singles match, Baghdatis and Shabaz showed off their world-class prowess on the court in front of a pumped-up crowd. Baghdatis won a hard-fought match, defeating Shabaz 7-6.

The Women's Singles match followed, with the talented McHale sisters battling on the court. After a few exciting rallies, Christina McHale topped her sister, 6-4.

The Mixed Doubles match followed, which partnered Baghdatis with Lauren McHale, and Christina McHale with Shabaz. The tandem of Shabaz and Christina McHale triumphed over their opponents, 6-3.

After the matches, the players hosted a tennis clinic for the local children who served as ball kids for the event.

The day ended with a Players Party at The Sugar Mill at Rosewood Little Dix Bay. VIP guests had the opportunity to mix and mingle with the players, while enjoying dinner as the sun set, courtesy of the culinary team at Rosewood Little Dix Bay.

"The whole service, the whole atmosphere here, the people – they're treating us so well," Baghdatis said. "Thank you to Rosewood [Little Dix Bay], to the BVI team — you have treated us so well this week. We hope to be back, and we hope to be on your team again."

The event also includes two Pro-Am events — one held on Saturday, May 18, and the other on Monday, May 20 — where VIP guests received small group instruction from the players, followed by a catered reception.

The BVI Cup is produced by Ben Goldsmith and Kyla Goldsmith of KM Sports Entertainment, which also produces the Hawaii Open and the Waikiki Cup. LINK Strategic Partners is the official communications and engagement partner for the BVI Cup.

More information about the 2024 BVI Cup is on BVICup.com.

About Rosewood Little Dix Bay

Situated across 500 acres of pristine beachfront property, Rosewood Little Dix Bay is located on Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands. The resort's 80 ultra-luxury guestrooms, suites, houses, and villas embody barefoot luxury, blending into the lush landscape with chic, modern design by New York-based design firm Meyer Davis. Rosewood Little Dix Bay offers four distinct dining venues including its signature restaurant Reef House, which serves local cuisine with true farm-to-table inspiration; Sugar Mill, an open-air restaurant with international influence; Pavilion with a menu of international dishes and bold spices; and Rum Room, offering an array of rare rums from around the globe. Amenities include two swimming pools, six tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a Rosewood Explorers Club, and Sense®, A Rosewood Spa.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com/en/little-dix-bay-virgin-gorda

About KM Sports Entertainment

KM Sports Entertainment, Inc. is a San Diego-based global sports event and talent management firm, specializing in event management, talent representation, and television production. In 2015, KM Sports Entertainment expanded its portfolio by acquiring and organizing WTA tennis tournaments such as the Carlsbad Classic, the San Antonio Open, and the Hawaii Open. Over the years, the Hawaii Open evolved into a significant event, hosting renowned players like Garbiñe Muguruza and Kei Nishikori. The tournament, held at prestigious venues like Blaisdell Arena and Stan Sheriff Center, was broadcast live worldwide. Following the pandemic, KM Sports Entertainment revitalized professional tennis in Oahu with the 2022 Waikiki Cup, showcasing top ATP and WTA talent. KM Sports next event, The BVI Cup presented by Rosewood Little Dix Bay, will be held this May 2024 in Virgin Gorda.

KM Sports Entertainment events offer a range of VIP experiences, including Pro-Ams, Players Parties, and cultural engagements, providing unique opportunities for interaction and community involvement.

About LINK Strategic Partners

LINK Strategic Partners is a strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, and social impact consulting firm proudly based in Washington, D.C. In the past 10 years, LINK has expanded from a small local shop to a dynamic firm with hundreds of local, regional, national, and international clients. Our world-class and diverse team of professionals ranges from 17 to 95 years of age and lead our teams in D.C., Phoenix, St. Louis, Atlanta, New York, and Manchester, England. Over 65% of Team LINK identifies as women, and nearly 70% are people of color, reflecting LINK's foundational commitment to be "in and of" the communities we serve. LINK's mission-driven work includes thousands of hours of pro and low bono work with community partners. Visit www.linksp.com .

