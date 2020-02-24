Marco's Pizza Celebrates One Millionth Mobile Application Download with 30 Percent off Pizzas

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As America's Most-Loved Pizza, Marco's Pizza commemorates its one millionth mobile app download by rewarding pizza enthusiasts with 30 percent off all pizzas ordered through the app Monday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Marco's reached this milestone less than a year after formally launching its mobile app to consumers. Last year, app sales grew to be roughly 10 percent of total sales across the brand with digital sales increasing more than 40 percent.

"We have the best customers out there and we are so thankful for their loyalty and dedication to Marco's," said Marco's Pizza SVP, Chief Experience Officer Steve Seyferth. "To celebrate this milestone, we want them to enjoy our quality pizza at a great value all this week."

At participating locations, pizza lovers can grab 30 percent off all menu priced pizzas ordered through the Marco's app, for either delivery or carryout, using the code 30OFFAPP beginning Monday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, March 1, 2020. The Marco's Pizza app can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.

Marco's Pizza is America's Most Loved and Most Trusted Pizza Brand, according to the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives by making authentic Italian quality pizza with fresh ingredients. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate 950 plus stores in over 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 4 in Forbes "Best Franchises to Buy" 2019 Study/Medium Investment, and No. 39 on Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500 ranking. Other recent accolades include ranking No. 2 on Entrepreneur's 2018 Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises in the pizza segment, and No. 8 on the Military Times Best: Franchises 2018 list.

