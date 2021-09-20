Marco's Pizza Declares National Pepperoni Pizza Day as High Time to Satisfy the Late-Night Munchies with its Signature Old World Pepperoni®

Marco's 920 movement caters to those who are 920-friendly and tend to have the late-night munchies. Beginning tonight (9/20/21) and throughout October's National Pizza Month, customers will receive 20 percent off menu-price pizzas and pizza bowls with Old World Pepperoni ® when ordered at Marcos.com or through the Marco's app any time after 9 p.m., using the code GETCRISPY920 at participating locations.

"The 920 movement offers a fresh voice for Pizza Lovers who crave an extraordinary pepperoni pizza, not just today, but any day of the year," said Chris Tussing, Chief Marketing Officer at Marco's Pizza. "We're proud to celebrate our Old World Pepperoni® as a high standard for all of those who are 920-friendly."

In honor of the 920 movement, starting Sept. 20 and throughout the month of October, Marco's will be doing surprise and delight giveaways through their Instagram channel. Those who identify as 920 friendly and want to get crispy could receive surprise swag or Marco's gift cards!

"Old World Pepperoni® is a smaller, round pepperoni baked in a natural casing, which causes the pepperoni to curl up and create its signature toasty-bowl shape," says Chef Andy Dismore, Marco's Senior Director of Culinary Innovation. "It likes to get really crispy and is both spicier and bolder than classic pepperoni, which makes it a most excellent companion to Marco's mouth-watering pizza."

"At Marco's, we know what your cravings are calling for and we deliver with dough that's made daily from scratch, slow-simmered Roma tomato sauce with the perfect blend of Italian herbs and spices plus our three fresh signature cheeses. Whenever those 920 munchies kick in, day or night, Marco's has your back," declared Dismore.

Marco's Pizza offers several ways for 920-friendlies to enjoy its delicious, crispy Old World Pepperoni®. The Pepperoni Magnifico pizza features signature Old World Pepperoni® combined with classic pepperoni, romesan seasoning, savory sauce, and signature three cheeses. Or customers can choose Old World Pepperoni® as a topping for Marco's Build Your Own Pizza or Build Your Own Pizza Bowls.

For more information about Marco's Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Marco's Pizza is America's Most Loved and Most Trusted Pizza Brand, according to the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale Giammarco and thrives by making authentic Italian quality pizza with fresh ingredients. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,000 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

SOURCE Marco's Pizza

Related Links

http://www.marcos.com

