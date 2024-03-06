Marco's Pizza® Expands Northwest Presence with Four-Store Development in Boise, Idaho

Nation's Fastest-Growing Pizza Brand Leans into Corporate Development to Debut in High-Potential Market

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza , one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, announces a development plan to bring four new locations to Boise, Idaho. This strategic move aims to fortify the brand's footprint in the northwest region. The first two locations are slated to open in Caldwell and Kuna this June. Shortly to follow the initial two openings will be a third location in Meridian, which is expected to open by the end of summer. Site selection is currently underway for the fourth location.

The four new stores join one existing location in Idaho, on the western side of the state. After identifying Boise as a strong growth market, Marco's Pizza envisions establishing up to 12 locations in the market.

"We are always intentional with each development decision," said Gerardo Flores, Chief Development Officer of Marco's Franchising, LLC. "In conducting a thorough market analysis, we've identified Boise to be a fast-growing city with strong demographics and an impressive labor market. We believe the corporate stores will find success in a market we have determined is primed for growth, especially when those stores will be combined with Marco's commitment to the highest quality products and forward-thinking innovations."

As Marco's Pizza grows brand awareness throughout the state, there is vast greenspace available for both existing and aspiring multi-unit franchisees looking to grab a piece of the $46B pizza industry pie.

Marco's 2024 development strategy will focus on multi-unit growth as leadership prioritizes franchisee relations and operational support with nearly half of its current franchise network comprised of multi-unit operators. Other key areas of opportunity lie in capitalizing on franchise growth in the nontraditional sector alongside international expansion. Also taking center stage will be technology and tools to help identify territories for expansion, and support in real estate, construction management, field operations, and more.

FRANdata, a leading research and advisory firm that analyzes the franchise market, reports Marco's 2023 FUND Score of 895 is in the top 1% of all evaluated franchise systems and is among the top three scores for all QSR brands.

The brand's impressive performance has earned multiple awards and recognition including Newsweek's 2023 America's Best Customer Service in the pizza chains category, and most recently claiming the No. 48 spot on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500® ranking.

According to the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document, the Top 50% of Marco's franchised stores generated average net royalty sales of $1,222,684 during the 2022 fiscal year*.

For more information on Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit marcos.com/franchising or contact Beth Heminger at [email protected] or call 866-731-8209.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand operates 1,200 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Based on the Average Sales Volume of the top 50% of our Franchised Stores for our fiscal year 2022. Based on our fiscal year 2022, 160 of 414 Franchised Stores in the category (or 39%) met or exceeded this average. This information appears in Item 19 of our 2023 FDD – please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

SOURCE Marco’s Franchising, LLC