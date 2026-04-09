Marco's Pizza Spotlights Magnifico Line with $12.99 Offer

Fresh-made dough, signature sauces and finishing touches deliver bold flavor and value with promo code GETMAG

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, is encouraging guests to experience the Magnifico difference. Fans of the Magnifico line can enjoy their favorites, with large Magnifico pizzas starting at $12.99 as part of the brand's Everyday Value promotion. Guests can use promo code GETMAG1 to enjoy a signature pizza experience that delivers both flavor and value.

Marco's is inviting guests to explore its Magnifico line through its Everyday Value offerings Post this Marco’s Magnifico pizzas start with dough made fresh in store daily, original sauce, and three fresh signature cheeses, then finished the Magnifico way with a garlic-sauced crust and Romesan sprinkle all over to deliver a premium pizza experience.

Marco's Magnifico pizzas start with dough made fresh in store daily, original sauce, and three fresh signature cheeses, then finished the Magnifico way with a garlic-sauced crust and Romesan sprinkle all over to deliver a premium pizza experience.

"As guests continue to seek out more flavor and variety, the Magnifico lineup brings together the quality ingredients and careful craftsmanship that define Marco's Pizza," said Marta DeAguiar, Vice President, Brand and Field Marketing. "It's about delivering a pizza experience that provides the kind of bold satisfaction that keeps people coming back."

To highlight one of its most iconic offerings, Marco's is inviting guests to explore its Magnifico line through its Everyday Value offerings, promotions that promise more quality, value and flavorful variety. Guests can choose from a lineup of flavor-packed Magnifico Pizzas, including:

Triple Pepperoni Magnifico – Shredded pepperoni, traditional pepperoni, Old World Pepperoni®, Romesan seasoning, and garlic sauce crust

– Shredded pepperoni, traditional pepperoni, Old World Pepperoni®, Romesan seasoning, and garlic sauce crust Hot Honey Magnifico – Traditional pepperoni, crispy Old World Pepperoni®, Romesan seasoning, and a sweet heat drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey®

– Traditional pepperoni, crispy Old World Pepperoni®, Romesan seasoning, and a sweet heat drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey® Pepperoni Magnifico® – Traditional pepperoni, Old World Pepperoni®, Romesan seasoning, and garlic sauce crust

– Traditional pepperoni, Old World Pepperoni®, Romesan seasoning, and garlic sauce crust Sausage Magnifico – Bold Old World Sausage, Italian sausage, Romesan seasoning, and garlic crust

– Bold Old World Sausage, Italian sausage, Romesan seasoning, and garlic crust Ultimate Magnifico – Traditional pepperoni, Old World Pepperoni®, bold Old World Sausage, Italian sausage, Romesan seasoning, garlic sauce crust

With a focus on craftsmanship at every step, Marco's Pizza continues to stand out for pizza lovers seeking bold flavors, more choices, and everyday value.

For more information about Marco's Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's was recognized as America's Favorite Restaurant in the Limited-Service Pizza category by Nation's Restaurant News using Technomic Ignite Consumer 2025 data2. Other recent accolades include ranking No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking, earning a coveted spot as the only top 5 pizza chain to rank on Newsweek's 2025 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

1Starting at $14.99 in CA, CO, and Las Vegas. CA, CO, and Las Vegas residents use code: GETMAG2. Valid on any Large Magnifico pizza from March 30, 2026 through May 10, 2026. No substitutions. Price & participation may vary. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts, or through 3rd party delivery apps. Order must include all required items. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Delivery orders must meet the stated minimum. No cash value. Restrictions may apply – see store or marcos.com for details.

2According to Technomic's 2025 America's Favorite Restaurants data, Marco's Pizza secured the top spot in the Limited-Service Pizza category with a 54.6% composite top-box rating, indicating the share of recent guests who gave the brand the highest possible rating for each of the guest experience attributes. Data for America's Favorite Chains comes from Technomic Ignite Consumer, which collects information about how brands impact consumers and how consumers interact with those brands, via online surveys. See here for more information: www.technomic.com/ignite-consumer.

SOURCE Marco's Pizza