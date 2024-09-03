Marcum Announces 15 New Partners Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP is proud to announce the promotion of 15 individuals to partner across the United States. These advancements reflect Marcum's commitment to developing talent, advancing careers, and recognizing exceptional performance.

Jeffrey Weiner, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Marcum, praised the newly appointed partners, stating, "These individuals represent Marcum's dedication to excellence. They bring a wealth of experience, skill, and an entrepreneurial spirit. In a rapidly evolving world, they have shown adaptability and dedication to understanding and exceeding our clients' expectations. On behalf of the entire firm, I congratulate our new partners on this well-deserved achievement."

We are proud to support their continued growth and success within our firm. Post this

The new partners assumed their roles September 1.

Molly Crane, Marcum's Chief Human Resources Officer, added, "We are thrilled to welcome our new partners, whose experience, skills, and insights significantly enhance our firm. They will play a crucial role in steering Marcum towards a bright future. Their promotions are a testament to their hard work and the inclusive culture we foster at Marcum. We are proud to support their continued growth and success within our firm."

In addition to the partner promotions, Marcum has promoted 456 associates to new roles, further showcasing the firm's dedication to talent development. Marcum's reputation as a top workplace continues to grow, with the independent survey group Vault recently naming it a top accounting firm and various regional business publications consistently recognizing it as a "Best Place to Work."

The new Marcum partners include the following professionals:

CALIFORNIA

Jefferson Chen (Tax & Business Services) – Costa Mesa

Joshua Pena (Assurance Services) – Costa Mesa

CONNECTICUT

Jenna Allegretto (Assurance Services) – New Haven

Darlene Angelucci (HQ Quality Control) – New Haven

Zach Hunter (Tax & Business Services) – Hartford

FLORIDA

Branden Lopez (Assurance Services) – Miami

ILLINOIS

Christene Antonopoulos (Assurance Services) – Chicago

Jodi Mersinger (Tax & Business Services) – Chicago

Mike Potoczak (Assurance Services) – Deerfield

MASSACHUSETTS

Kristen Cummings (Tax & Business Services) – Boston

NEW JERSEY

Tim Borzell (HQ Quality Control) – Saddle Brook

Sandra Prisco (Tax & Business Services) - East Hanover

NEW YORK

Mike Lawrence (Tax & Business Services) – Melville

Eugene Taslitsky (Tax & Business Services) - New York

PENNSYLVANIA

Myunghee Geerts (Tax & Business Services) – Philadelphia

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies, and high-net-worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, as well as nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum.

SOURCE Marcum LLP