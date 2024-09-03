Marcum Announces 15 New Partners Across the U.S.

Sep 03, 2024, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP is proud to announce the promotion of 15 individuals to partner across the United States. These advancements reflect Marcum's commitment to developing talent, advancing careers, and recognizing exceptional performance.
Jeffrey Weiner, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Marcum, praised the newly appointed partners, stating, "These individuals represent Marcum's dedication to excellence. They bring a wealth of experience, skill, and an entrepreneurial spirit. In a rapidly evolving world, they have shown adaptability and dedication to understanding and exceeding our clients' expectations. On behalf of the entire firm, I congratulate our new partners on this well-deserved achievement."
The new partners assumed their roles September 1.
Molly Crane, Marcum's Chief Human Resources Officer, added, "We are thrilled to welcome our new partners, whose experience, skills, and insights significantly enhance our firm. They will play a crucial role in steering Marcum towards a bright future. Their promotions are a testament to their hard work and the inclusive culture we foster at Marcum. We are proud to support their continued growth and success within our firm."
In addition to the partner promotions, Marcum has promoted 456 associates to new roles, further showcasing the firm's dedication to talent development. Marcum's reputation as a top workplace continues to grow, with the independent survey group Vault recently naming it a top accounting firm and various regional business publications consistently recognizing it as a "Best Place to Work."
The new Marcum partners include the following professionals:
CALIFORNIA
Jefferson Chen (Tax & Business Services) – Costa Mesa
Joshua Pena (Assurance Services) – Costa Mesa
CONNECTICUT
Jenna Allegretto (Assurance Services) – New Haven
Darlene Angelucci (HQ Quality Control) – New Haven
Zach Hunter (Tax & Business Services) – Hartford
FLORIDA
Branden Lopez (Assurance Services) – Miami
ILLINOIS
Christene Antonopoulos (Assurance Services) – Chicago
Jodi Mersinger (Tax & Business Services) – Chicago
Mike Potoczak (Assurance Services) – Deerfield
MASSACHUSETTS
Kristen Cummings (Tax & Business Services) – Boston
NEW JERSEY
Tim Borzell (HQ Quality Control) – Saddle Brook
Sandra Prisco (Tax & Business Services) - East Hanover
NEW YORK
Mike Lawrence (Tax & Business Services) – Melville
Eugene Taslitsky (Tax & Business Services) - New York
PENNSYLVANIA
Myunghee Geerts (Tax & Business Services) – Philadelphia
About Marcum LLP
Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies, and high-net-worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, as well as nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum.
SOURCE Marcum LLP
Share this article