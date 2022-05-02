MARCUM LLP CLIMBS THE RANKS IN ANNUAL VAULT ACCOUNTING FIRM SURVEY

The Firm also won Top 20 rankings across all Practice Area, Quality of Life, and Diversity categories, including several new classifications added this year.

The VAULT ACCOUNTING 25 is based on an anonymous survey of accounting professionals across the U.S. Rankings are compiled using a weighted formula that reflects the issues accounting professionals care most about, combining quality of life rankings with overall prestige.

"Marcum is fully committed to providing rewarding, enriching careers for our associates at all levels. Beyond competitive compensation and benefits, and flexible policies that support work-life balance, our ongoing investment in a range of initiatives to enhance the career experience at Marcum is proving out. This will continue to be a priority in our vision for the Firm's future. The independent corroboration that the annual Vault survey provides is a valuable benchmark to help us assess these efforts," said Molly Crane, Marcum's chief human resources officer.

About Marcum

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. Through the Marcum Group, the Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum. Visit www.marcumllp.com for more information about how Marcum can help.

