Marcum LLP Expands Reach with Acquisition of Federman, Lally & Remis LLC

News provided by

Marcum LLP

16 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP has announced that Connecticut-based firm Federman, Lally & Remis LLC (FLR) has joined the Firm, effective January 1, 2024.

This merger strengthens Marcum's team in New England's Automotive and Food & Beverage sectors, adding five partners and twelve associates. Furthermore, FLR brings invaluable experience to Marcum's tax and assurance divisions.

Continue Reading
Jeffrey Weiner, Chairman & CEO, Marcum LLP (PRNewsfoto/Marcum LLP)
Jeffrey Weiner, Chairman & CEO, Marcum LLP (PRNewsfoto/Marcum LLP)

Details of the transaction remain confidential.

Founded in 1991 and based in Farmington, CT, FLR has distinguished itself as a comprehensive tax and accounting firm, catering to a diverse array of industries, including automotive, real estate, food & beverage, retail, manufacturing, and non-profit. Their experienced team is focused on delivering customized services to each client based on their unique needs and circumstances.

Jeffrey Weiner, Chairman & CEO of Marcum, remarked, "The alignment between Marcum and FLR is clear. FLR's unwavering commitment to addressing intricate business challenges with tailored solutions mirrors our process at Marcum. Their well-regarded reputation and adept problem-solving capabilities make them an excellent fit for us."

The clients of FLR stand to gain a richer array of services. This includes enhanced assurance, tax, advisory services, and a comprehensive suite of specialized business and financial solutions such as R&D tax credits, international tax, transaction advisory, and cyber and information security services, to name a few.

Bob Lally, a founding partner of FLR, shared, "It's not just about matching business services or industry proficiency. It's the shared culture and values that truly excite us. Both Marcum and FLR champion a workplace that prizes collaboration, innovation, and professional advancement. This partnership has opened up new horizons for our team, allowing us to achieve even greater success."

Mr. Lally joins Marcum as the Office Managing Partner for the Farmington office.

Anthony Scillia, Marcum's New England Regional Managing Partner, conveyed, "FLR's reputation and intimate knowledge of the local landscape will be pivotal. Their breadth of talent is a formidable addition to Marcum, and we anticipate they'll be instrumental in our future growth."

For a deeper insight into Marcum and its solutions, please visit www.marcumllp.com

About Marcum LLP
Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high-net-worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum.

SOURCE Marcum LLP

Also from this source

CEOs Embrace AI for Efficiency Amid Economic Challenges, Reveals Marcum-Hofstra Survey

CEOs Embrace AI for Efficiency Amid Economic Challenges, Reveals Marcum-Hofstra Survey

A majority of CEOs signal cautious optimism toward AI and its potential to drive efficiency and innovation, according to the latest CEO survey from...
Marcum Launches AskMarcum.ai powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to Enhance Employee Productivity and Efficiency

Marcum Launches AskMarcum.ai powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to Enhance Employee Productivity and Efficiency

Marcum LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting and advisory firms, has launched AskMarcum.ai, a tool powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.