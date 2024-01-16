Marcum LLP Expands Reach with Acquisition of Federman, Lally & Remis LLC

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP has announced that Connecticut-based firm Federman, Lally & Remis LLC (FLR) has joined the Firm, effective January 1, 2024.

This merger strengthens Marcum's team in New England's Automotive and Food & Beverage sectors, adding five partners and twelve associates. Furthermore, FLR brings invaluable experience to Marcum's tax and assurance divisions.

Details of the transaction remain confidential.

Founded in 1991 and based in Farmington, CT, FLR has distinguished itself as a comprehensive tax and accounting firm, catering to a diverse array of industries, including automotive, real estate, food & beverage, retail, manufacturing, and non-profit. Their experienced team is focused on delivering customized services to each client based on their unique needs and circumstances.

Jeffrey Weiner, Chairman & CEO of Marcum, remarked, "The alignment between Marcum and FLR is clear. FLR's unwavering commitment to addressing intricate business challenges with tailored solutions mirrors our process at Marcum. Their well-regarded reputation and adept problem-solving capabilities make them an excellent fit for us."

The clients of FLR stand to gain a richer array of services. This includes enhanced assurance, tax, advisory services, and a comprehensive suite of specialized business and financial solutions such as R&D tax credits, international tax, transaction advisory, and cyber and information security services, to name a few.

Bob Lally, a founding partner of FLR, shared, "It's not just about matching business services or industry proficiency. It's the shared culture and values that truly excite us. Both Marcum and FLR champion a workplace that prizes collaboration, innovation, and professional advancement. This partnership has opened up new horizons for our team, allowing us to achieve even greater success."

Mr. Lally joins Marcum as the Office Managing Partner for the Farmington office.

Anthony Scillia, Marcum's New England Regional Managing Partner, conveyed, "FLR's reputation and intimate knowledge of the local landscape will be pivotal. Their breadth of talent is a formidable addition to Marcum, and we anticipate they'll be instrumental in our future growth."

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high-net-worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum.

