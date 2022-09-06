Marcum Promotes 37 to Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP today announced its 2022 class of 37 partner promotions. The class of new partners includes professionals who joined the Firm as part of Friedman LLP's merger into Marcum less than a week ago, on September 1.

Jeffrey M. Weiner, Chairman & CEO, Marcum LLP (PRNewsfoto/Marcum LLP)

"These new Marcum partners have extraordinary talent, technical proficiency, and enthusiasm for the future of our firm and our industry," said Jeffrey M. Weiner, Marcum's chairman and chief executive officer. "They have a big job ahead of them in a dynamic and rapidly evolving environment, as the needs of our clients and the imperative to innovate continue to accelerate. We have every confidence in this new group of leaders and wish them all great success in their new roles."

The new Marcum partners include the following professionals:

CALIFORNIA

Alexander Ho (Tax & Business Services) – San Jose

(Tax & Business Services) – Brandon Okamoto (Tax & Business Services) – Costa Mesa

(Tax & Business Services) – Timm Rufo (Assurance Services) – San Francisco

CONNECTICUT

Kevin Burkhardt (Assurance Services) – Hartford

(Assurance Services) – John DelGrego (Advisory Services) – Hartford

(Advisory Services) – Trevor Genereux (Tax & Business Services) – Hartford

(Tax & Business Services) – Richard Hunter (Financial Services) – New Haven

(Financial Services) – Tim Peabody (Tax & Business Services) – New Haven

FLORIDA

Fred Campos (Transaction Advisory Services) – Fort Lauderdale

(Transaction Advisory Services) – Joe Layne (Risk Advisory Services) – Fort Lauderdale

(Risk Advisory Services) – Lance Lvovsky (Tax & Business Services) – Fort Lauderdale

MASSACHUSETTS

Kristin Barishian (Assurance Services) – Boston

(Assurance Services) – Sean Burke (Tax & Business Services) – Boston

(Tax & Business Services) – Kaitlin DeMartin (Tax & Business Services) – Boston

(Tax & Business Services) – Raffaele Di Censo (Assurance Services) – Boston

(Assurance Services) – Nick Parseghian (Advisory Services) – Boston

(Advisory Services) – Patrice Radogna (Advisory Services) – Boston

NEW JERSEY

Greg Kohr (Advisory Services) - East Hanover

(Advisory Services) - Eugene Pupkov (Tax & Business Services) - East Hanover

NEW YORK

John Ahern (Accounting Services) – Melville

(Accounting Services) – Melville Maggie Chiang (Assurance Services) – New York City

(Assurance Services) – Jin Dong (Assurance Services) – New York City

(Assurance Services) – Rolando Garcia (Tax & Business Services) – New York City

(Tax & Business Services) – Cheryl Lesnik (Assurance Services) - New York City

(Assurance Services) - Sophia Li (Assurance Services) – New York City

(Assurance Services) – Anthony Rodriguez (Tax & Business Services) – New York City

(Tax & Business Services) – Shawna Ruiz (Assurance Services) - Uniondale

(Assurance Services) - Heather Santonino (Tax & Business Services) – Melville

(Tax & Business Services) – Melville Evan Teicher (Assurance Services) – New York City

(Assurance Services) – Edita Vysockyte (Tax & Business Services) – Melville

Vincent Xiao (Assurance Services) – New York City

(Assurance Services) – Shamisa Zvoma (Tax & Business Services) – New York City

OHIO

Randy Bosley (Assurance Services) – Mayfield Village

(Assurance Services) – Gregory Skoda Jr. (Operations/Business Development) – Mayfield Village

PENNSYLVANIA

John Guerrieri (Assurance Services) – Philadelphia

(Assurance Services) – Melissa Hasenmayer (Tax & Business Services) - Philadelphia

WASHINGTON, DC

AdiRubin (Financial Services)

Marcum now has approximately 525 partners. For a complete directory of Marcum partners or more information, visit www.marcumllp.com.

About Marcum

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. Through the Marcum Group, the Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum. Visit www.marcumllp.com for more information about how Marcum can help.

SOURCE Marcum LLP