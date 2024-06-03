Marcum Technology Announces Strategic Acquisition of CLA's IT Enhanced Managed Services Division

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum Technology, a division of Marcum LLP and an innovative provider of technology services and solutions, has completed the acquisition of the IT Enhanced Managed Services division of top-ten accounting firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP). This acquisition expands Marcum Technology's Managed IT Services and adds additional experience to its healthcare and banking industry teams.

As of June 1, 2024, former CLA team members, led by Tim McFarland, Vice President of Managed IT Services, joined Marcum Technology. This talent infusion will significantly elevate the company's service offerings and strategic capabilities.

Peter Scavuzzo, CEO of Marcum Technology, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome CLA's IT Enhanced Managed Services division into our team. This strategic move propels Marcum Technology's expansion into the Midwest, grows our IT capabilities in the banking and healthcare industries, and deepens our commitment to excellence in IT Managed Services. With it, we are poised to enhance our collective capabilities and further our commitment to exceptional customer experiences across new horizons. Exciting opportunities await as we chart a course for shared success."

CLA's IT Enhanced Managed Services division provides a comprehensive portfolio of consulting and outsourcing services. Its offerings include critical solutions like business continuity and disaster recovery planning, cybersecurity, and technology advisory and strategy.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Marcum Technology

Marcum Technology helps companies identify and mitigate risks across their people, processes, and technology. The Firm is focused on helping businesses become more responsive, profitable, and sustainable through solutions to their technology challenges. Marcum Technology offers a full spectrum of digital advisory services, infrastructure solutions and services, strategic IT consulting, and cybersecurity & digital forensics.

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum.

