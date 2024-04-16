Marcum Technology Releases Commercially Available Version of AskMarcum.ai

Marcum's AI platform, designed to deliver customized, scalable efficiency, is now an enterprise product.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After an intensive 18 months of innovation, investment, and meticulous refinement, Marcum Technology is proud to announce the commercial launch of AskMarcum.ai and its AI Accelerator Kit.

AskMarcum.ai was initially developed for internal use by Marcum Labs, a technology incubator within Marcum LLP, the 13th largest accounting firm in the US. It proved to be highly successful, leading to increased productivity among Marcum professionals. Other organizations expressed interest in a comparable platform, which led to its commercialization.

The AskMarcum.ai platform and kit are designed to integrate a suite of tools and services to boost productivity Post this

Developed to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, AskMarcum.ai supercharges business workflows. Key features of AskMarcum.ai include:

Customizable Branding : Users can rename the platform to mirror their brand, offering a personalized AI experience.

: Users can rename the platform to mirror their brand, offering a personalized AI experience. Tailored to Your Data: Designed as a foundation tool, with the principle that you are the architect, AskMarcum.ai is specifically attached to your unique datasets, ensuring only the use of your data and maintaining your organization's data sovereignty,

Designed as a foundation tool, with the principle that you are the architect, AskMarcum.ai is specifically attached to your unique datasets, ensuring only the use of your data and maintaining your organization's data sovereignty, Your Environment, Your Controls : The platform is hosted in your organization's pre-existing and secured private Azure instance, respecting pre-established data sovereignty and protection practices.

: The platform is hosted in your organization's pre-existing and secured private Azure instance, respecting pre-established data sovereignty and protection practices. AI Transparency & Accountability: Built-in auditing capabilities facilitate responsible AI usage and provide detailed usage insights.

Built-in auditing capabilities facilitate responsible AI usage and provide detailed usage insights. Progressive AI Development: Continuous enhancement and guidance ensure that as AI technology progresses, the AskMarcum.ai platform in your organization can evolve and advance alongside it.

Continuous enhancement and guidance ensure that as AI technology progresses, the AskMarcum.ai platform in your organization can evolve and advance alongside it. Flexible Licensing : Enables precise allocation of AI capabilities to optimize the value and maximize the organization's total return on its technology investments.

: Enables precise allocation of AI capabilities to optimize the value and maximize the organization's total return on its technology investments. Dynamic Pricing: Cost-effective blended billing based on an economical monthly fee and transactional usage.

Focused on business operations, the complete AI Accelerator Kit is more than just the AskMarcum.ai platform; it is a comprehensive solution comprising cutting-edge AI technology, tailored consulting services, AI readiness assessments, and empowering educational services designed to speed up adoption. The AskMarcum.ai platform and kit are designed to integrate a suite of tools and services to boost an organization's productivity and efficiency.

"AskMarcum.ai began as an internal initiative to advance the Firm's operational efficiency. It quickly proved to be a resounding success, streamlining workflows, deepening our innovative culture, and sparking conversations among clients and peers," said Marcum Technology's CEO, Peter Scavuzzo. "The buzz it created was undeniable; other organizations began to approach us, intrigued by its impact and looking for options to capitalize on the value for their organization. This helped us realize AskMarcum.ai's larger potential as a solution for the broader market."

As part of its new AI Accelerator Kit, Marcum Technology is now offering businesses the opportunity to join its Early Adopter Program for AskMarcum.ai. Participants in the program will get incentives and special access to the AI platform and services. To sign up for the program, visit www.askmarcum.ai.

About Marcum Technology

Marcum Technology helps companies identify and mitigate risks across their people, processes, and technology. The Firm is focused on helping businesses become more responsive, profitable, and sustainable through solutions to their technology challenges. Marcum Technology offers a full spectrum of digital advisory services, infrastructure solutions and services, strategic IT consulting, and cybersecurity & digital forensics.

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high-net-worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum.

SOURCE Marcum LLP