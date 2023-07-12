Marcum Workplace Challenge: Lacing Up for Charity and Community at Jones Beach

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marcum Workplace Challenge, a highly anticipated annual charity run-walk, is set to make its return to Jones Beach on Tuesday, July 25th. Marcum, Long Island's largest accounting firm, is proud to produce this community-focused event once again, in close collaboration with the Greater Long Island Running Club (GLIRC). 

Uniting businesses, organizations, and government agencies under a common cause, the Marcum Workplace Challenge has fostered a strong sense of community year after year. With an open invitation extended to friends and families, the event has raised more than $1.2 million for local charities, leaving a significant imprint on the community.

Beneficiaries of this year's event include the Long Island Children's Museum, Children's Medical Fund of New York, Long Island Cares – The Harry Chapin Food Bank, and the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"The Marcum Workplace Challenge represents the heart and soul of Long Island," shared Carolyn Mazzenga, Marcum's Long Island office managing partner. "We're excited to come together once again and lace up our running shoes, fueled by the same shared goal of supporting and enhancing the community we all hold dear. It's more than a run—it's a display of our enduring commitment to the well-being of Long Island."

Event Director Mindy Davidson of GLIRC added, "The Marcum Workplace Challenge transcends the traditional charity run—it's an opportunity for local businesses to interact, collaborate, and contribute to worthy causes that resonate with all of us. Witnessing these organizations come together each year to support our community is nothing short of inspiring."

This year's sponsors include the following companies:

MAJOR SPONSORS

  • Bethpage Federal Credit Union
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • PSEG
  • Nationwide Mortgage Bankers
  • Performax
  • National Grid
  • Hub Truck Rental
  • Power Device Corporation
  • Hub International

OTHER SPONSORS

  • Episcopal Health Services
  • Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman, LLP
  • Farrell Fritz
  • Florian Food Service
  • ITSolutions
  • Jaspan Schlesinger Narendran
  • Legal Shred
  • Lizardos Engineering Associates
  • Public Employees Federation (PEF)
  • Sahn Ward Braff Koblenz
  • Trane
  • Wolters Kluwer
  • Aon
  • LI-Kick
  • Nikon
  • On Target Impressions
  • PACE
  • Ruskin Moscou Faltischek
  • Sayville Running Company
  • Runner's Edge

MEDIA SPONSORS:

  • Long Island Business News
  • CBS TV/WLNY
  • 102.3 WBAB/ 106.1 BLI

Both competitive and recreational runners and walkers are welcome. For registration information, visit www.marcumworkplacechallenge.com. For information about sponsoring and/or volunteering, email [email protected].

About Marcum
Marcum is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum.

