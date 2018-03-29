Marcus Hiles - How The Nation's Top Suburbs are Bringing Greener Developments to the Table

Two example locations are suburb areas that border two of Texas' top cities: Austin and Dallas. Recognized as being some of the best places to live in the state, the suburbs of Allen and Riverside, Texas have been recognized as offering some of the best in balanced living, helping the area's residents sustain healthy, active lifestyles.

To supplement this importance on community accommodations that promote healthy living, future developments along with state-funded programs are getting creative to maximize this selling point.

"Adding value to communities through expansive green space that emphasizes active lifestyles has helped WRP accommodate healthy living while maintaining better environments across the state in some of its most popular neighborhoods," shares Marcus Hiles, CEO and founder of Dallas' leading property development firm, Western Rim Properties.

One of the latest examples highlighting the state's role in helping to introduce better community living spans across Texas. Through their long-term bike share program whose objective is geared towards offering healthy activities and transportation alternatives to the area's residents and families, the state has set out to implement 1,000 miles of expanded bike trail and lane network. Adding to the locations' already popular appeal, the program is also helping to establish newly expanded public green spaces and trails.

Texas entrepreneur, Marcus Hiles also adds, "Investing in developing communities that emphasize active, outdoor lifestyles has helped the state attract the highest rate of out-of-state residents in the US while gaining national titles that name it as top places to live; all while helping to create positive change."

As the focus continues on improving our living environments, state programs, residents and businesses who take action and do their part towards creating a better, healthier nation will be key to the underlying success.

