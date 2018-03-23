Marcus Hiles- The Future of Sustainable Energy and its Economic Impact

Even in today's marketplace that has just begun to scratch the surface in utilizing energy alternatives, consumers nationwide are taking advantage of the benefits they have access to. This growing demand for energy saving options can be seen through the cars we drive, homes we live in and companies we work at.

As a new direction and generation that will require sustainability to have future success gains momentum, the early adapters are already catching on.

"Incorporating energy efficiency into all of our rental communities has helped our properties and residents save money and live better. As of 2017 all WRP properties include energy star rated appliances and solar powered technologies that help us do our part in maintaining a cleaner living environment and lifestyle for our residents and the surrounding communities," shares Marcus Hiles, DFW entrepreneur and CEO of Western Rim Properties.

With only a handful of states across the nation helping to build the capacity and ultimately future of the renewable energy industry, two of the top leaders are Texas and California.

Looking at the lone star state which generated 18% of its energy through sustainable sources in 2017, wind and solar power are the primary drivers in the area's alternative energy solutions.

Thanks to a $7 billion investment in 2007, Texas now owns nearly a quarter of the nation's installed generating capacity for wind energy and has become the national leader in this renewable power source.

Seen on a large scale where the state is turning to programs like their bike-share initiative and offering energy-friendly transportation with their massive bullet train investment, the overall economic and community well-being is growing increasingly sustainable.

This upward thinking has also stimulated the residential and small business community in the state who are also participating in taking steps to a better future, while saving money along the way.

Although previously associated with the big businesses behind fossil fuels, as the state continues to produce nearly one fifth of all its energy through renewable sources, it is now also earning a reputation as a leader in renewable energy integration.

This new age power production continues to grow in importance for the renewable marketplace and for creating energy efficient options to consumers and businesses. Although most areas in the country are not yet ready to implement and sustain the undertaking that comes with this alternative power source, they are in fact seeing the opportunities it presents and looking to start developing their own sustainable future in energy production.

