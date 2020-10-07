Marcus Investments Acquires Senior Living Campus in Wisconsin and Partners with Health Dimensions Group for Management

Effective today, the community's new name is Terova Senior Living of Mequon. The Terova Senior Living brand takes a remarkably fresh approach to how people view aging. This fresh approach means never taking a single day for granted and embracing the possibilities within a community of like-minded people who share a zest for life.

As new owners, Marcus Investments has partnered with Health Dimensions Group (HDG) to provide management and oversight of the community. Both Marcus Investments and HDG look forward to nurturing a warm, welcoming environment that takes pride in being inclusive.

To celebrate the transition to the new Terova Senior Living of Mequon, the campus will host socially distanced and virtual events on October 6 and 7 for residents and their families to meet with representatives from HDG and Marcus Investments and to unveil the rebranding of the campus. The community's new website is terovaseniorliving.com.

Based in Milwaukee, Marcus Investments also owns senior living communities in Indiana and Ohio.

"We are proud to carry on Sarah Chudnow's rich tradition of helping seniors celebrate their lives through the new Terova Senior Living brand," said Dan Sisel of Marcus Investments. "This is a special community with engaged staff and wonderful residents. We look forward to partnering with HDG to help our residents live active, healthy lifestyles with purpose. Terova is more about growing and less about growing old."

Terova Senior Living of Mequon provides industry-leading care and service to residents in a variety of stylish, independent and assisted living settings on a beautiful 19-acre campus. Residents will be introduced to a fresh culinary program curated by an award winning executive chef and a wide array of enriching activities designed to nurture their independence, individualism, and creativity. The slate of activities will be focused on engaging and empowering residents through fitness, exercise, gardening, art classes, book clubs, educational guest speakers, live music, and other on-site programs.

Adrianne Stupar serves as executive director of Terova Senior Living. She brings more than 16 years of senior living experience to the role, previously serving as regional director of operations where she was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of several Wisconsin senior living communities.

"I have dedicated my career to helping seniors live fulfilling lives in a comfortable and caring environment. It is my passion and I look forward to continuing that work at Terova," said Stupar. "It is exciting to be a part of this new venture. I love working with our residents, their families, and our professional staff. I'm privileged to help everyone learn and grow in this vibrant community."

HDG provides management and consulting services to post-acute, long-term care, and senior living providers, as well as hospitals and health systems across the nation. The values-driven organization manages 35 communities in seven states, serving more than 2,000 residents and 2,000 employees. HDG has a long tradition of serving senior communities in the state of Wisconsin. In addition to Terova, HDG also manages Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls; Belmont Health + Rehabilitation Center in Madison; and Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.

"We look forward to this exciting partnership. Marcus Investments is committed to hospitality and community— two values that are at the foundation of the work we do at Health Dimensions Group," said Pamela Klingfus, vice president of senior living operations at HDG. "Our top priority at HDG is to provide quality care and service for our residents. We are looking forward to working with the wonderful residents, staff, and families at Terova to redefine retirement life."

About Marcus Investments: Marcus Investments is a Midwest-based investment firm formed by the Marcus family of Milwaukee to build and grow the next generation of great companies in Wisconsin. The company focuses on long-term value creation and looks to attract like-minded institutions and individuals.

For additional information about Marcus Investments real estate arm, Berengaria Development, visit https://www.berengariadevelopment.com, call 414.585.8870, or email Dan Sisel at [email protected].

About Health Dimensions Group: Minneapolis-based Health Dimensions Group (HDG) is a leading senior living management and consulting firm, providing services to clients across the nation. HDG has been serving health care organizations for more than 20 years with a firm commitment to its values of hospitality, stewardship, integrity, respect, and humor.

For additional information about Health Dimensions Group, visit healthdimensionsgroup.com, call 763.537.5700, or email [email protected].

