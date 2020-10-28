Marcus Lemonis Creates The Lemon-Aid Foundation Pledging $50 Million To Support Small Businesses & Underserved Communities

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to continue his mission of paying it forward following his own success, Marcus Lemonis, best known for his long running hit show CNBC's "The Profit," is launching both The Lemon-Aid Foundation and The Business Learning Center to provide resources to the many struggling businesses and individuals during these challenging times.

Lemonis' new website - www.marcuslemonis.com - launches today and includes a section, The Business Learning Center, developed as an absolutely free business tool with countless guidance resources for entrepreneurs. The site will also include The Business of Life section, which will help people understand how to make best use of their money – from applying for student loans to buying your first car or home. The website is dedicated to helping individuals with their own success in business and in life.

"I have dedicated my life to working with small businesses and understand the urgent need for both financial and educational resources," said Marcus Lemonis. "Business leaders have a responsibility to empower other entrepreneurs so that they can flourish and succeed in today's world. Our best and only option is to support each other and I implore others to join me in the cause."

Lemonis is also launching The Lemon-Aid Foundation, with the plan to roll out the program by end of the year, and pledged $50 million to champion his charitable mission of supporting and investing in underserved communities and small businesses. These investments will be in the form of loans and equity investments and will be designed to have measurable charitable impact on the communities and businesses being served by the foundation. The foundation also intends to make grants to other charitable organizations that share the same mission and goals. Lemonis intends to apply the same type of rigor that he applies in his own investments to the impact investing of the foundation.

Marcus will also launch his first podcast, which will focus on speaking with influential business leaders to hear their stories and help give direction to unbeknownst small business entrepreneurs, all in effort to provide additional resources to many struggling businesses. The first episode with Charles Barkley will be available at The Business Learning Center.

Marcus Lemonis was born in war-torn Beirut, Lebanon in 1973; and, at nine months old, was adopted by a couple living in Miami, Florida. Marcus has long served as the Chairperson at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors. With his efforts, it is now America's #1 source for RVs, camping accessories, RV maintenance and repair. When he's not running his multibillion-dollar company, Marcus is focusing on his other passion by helping struggling businesses get back on their feet. He shows this process on his hit TV show, CNBC's The Profit, a past nominee for the 2018 Critic's Choice Award for Best Structured Reality Series. Although he was not born in America, he is proud to be living the American Dream through hard work, determination and believing. With multiple ventures on his resume, Marcus can be seen sharing his knowledge through numerous business and entertainment television programs and speaking engagements. Those who have had the chance to hear his story would say that he is modest, down to earth and 100 percent brutally honest, which is why he is regarded as one of the most sought-after industry experts and keynote speakers in the small business sector today.

