Marcus Lemonis Partners With Zero Point Zero, A Leading Production Company In Film And Television

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus Lemonis, investor, businessman and longtime host of The Profit on CNBC has made a significant investment in award-winning Zero Point Zero Production (ZPZ), founded by producers Lydia Tenaglia and Chris Collins.

Zero Point Zero's award-winning portfolio includes over 50 Primetime Emmy nominations and 15 wins, 33 Daytime Emmy Nominations and 14 wins, 12 James Beard Awards Nominations and 6 wins, a TCA and Peabody award, among many others.

Notably known for its award winning content spanning across film, documentaries, television and branded corporate work, ZPZ will expand their portfolio of non-fiction releases that will include shows focusing on Lifestyle (home, food, travel and fashion), Business (corporate branded work, custom corporate content, entrepreneurship, investing, personal finance and wealth management) and a 360 degree approach around Sports and the business of sports. Additionally, it will leverage its existing infrastructure by providing a creative environment for smaller and underexposed production entities who could benefit from such synergies.

"The ZPZ team, led by Lydia and Chris, are some of the most creative, thoughtful and forward thinking people I have worked with. They create content that makes people think about the importance of humanity," said Marcus Lemonis. "They are masterful storytellers, and their work embodies integrity and creative excellence."

"We had a wonderful opportunity to work with Marcus on our new critically acclaimed series, Streets of Dreams, last year," Tenaglia stated. "We began discussing the prospect of a deeper partnership that would leverage our respective expertise. Marcus's business acumen and creative sense for content coupled with our production expertise is a powerful combination. And Marcus holds in high regard ZPZ's core mission: to empower visionaries, inspire action, and connect humanity."

As part of its accelerated growth strategy, Lemonis, Tenaglia and Collins named long time Industry Executive, James Bolosh as President and Partner.

"James provides the historical expertise, the foresight and the work ethic to make us collectively better. He will help us streamline our efforts and focus on the future," Tenaglia and Collins said.

Lemonis will serve as the company's Chairman. Lance Klein at WME will serve as the representative and agency of record on the Lemonis/Tenaglia/Collins partnership.

ABOUT MARCUS LEMONIS:

Marcus Lemonis was born in war-torn Beirut, Lebanon in 1973; and, at nine months old, was adopted by a couple living in Miami, Florida. Marcus has long served as the Chairperson at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors. With his efforts, it is now America's #1 source for RVs, camping accessories, RV maintenance and repair. When he's not running his multibillion-dollar company, Marcus is focusing on his other passion by helping struggling businesses get back on their feet. He shows this process on his hit TV show, CNBC's The Profit, a past nominee for the 2018 Critic's Choice Award for Best Structured Reality Series. Although he was not born in America, he is proud to be living the American Dream through hard work, determination and believing. With multiple ventures on his resume, Marcus can be seen sharing his knowledge through numerous business and entertainment television programs and speaking engagements. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Marcus launched The Business Learning Center, a free of charge, educational tool on his website aimed to help entrepreneurs succeed during challenging times. He simultaneously dedicated $50M towards the launch of The Lemon-Aid Foundation, his charitable mission of supporting and investing in underserved communities and small businesses. www.marcuslemonis.com

ABOUT ZERO POINT ZERO:

Zero Point Zero is a television, film, print and digital content company founded in 2003 by Executive Producers Chris Collins and Lydia Tenaglia.Since its inception, the company has produced hundreds of hours of documentary content in over 100 countries around the world, including the critically acclaimed, Emmy & Peabody Award winning series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and United Shades of America with Kamau Bell (CNN); the Emmy Award winning The Mind of a Chef (PBS); Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis (CNBC); as well as the Emmy nominated series: My Next Guest with David Letterman, and Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix). Feature documentary credits include: Jeremiah Tower The Last Magnificent (dist. by The Orchard); Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (dist by Neon SuperLTD); Stars in the Sky A Hunting Story (dist by Netflix); Fermented (Dist by Giant), and Fries! The Movie (dist by Peacock).

