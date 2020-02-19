Marcus Lemonis Will Address Ten Thousand Marketers At The 11th Traffic & Conversion Summit

Lemonis is known for his CNBC reality series, The Profit, where he helps struggling businesses recover and scale. He is famous for his 3P principle, People-Process-Product, a method by which he analyzes the quality of a business' people, their product and the best possible process for creating, delivering and selling that product. Lemonis is often referred to as the "Business Turnaround King."

TCS is the largest gathering of digital marketers in North America. In 2019, there were six thousand people in attendance. Past speakers include Richard Branson, Gary Vaynerchuk, Rachel Hollis and Daymond John. Details of this year's event are being revealed slowly. Lemonis' keynote is the most recent announcement.

This year's speakers also include:

Marie Forleo , web television host of Marie TV

, web television host of Marie TV Mark Roberge , Senior Lecturer, Harvard Business School

, Senior Lecturer, Tricia Gellman , CMO, Drift

, CMO, Drift Kristen Bryant , Strategic Partnerships, Wistia

, Strategic Partnerships, Wistia Jay Abraham , Founder & CEO, The Abraham Group

, Founder & CEO, The Abraham Group Daniel Harmon , Author, From Poop to Gold

Ticket prices start at $1995 and will go up to $2595 in early March. To learn more or to register for TCS, visit https://trafficandconversionsummit.com/ .

About Traffic & Conversion Summit

Launched in 2009, the Traffic & Conversion Summit has grown into the largest digital marketing event in North America. For the last ten years, thousands of the world's smartest marketers have descended upon San Diego, California to learn what's new, what's hot and what's actually working right now in digital marketing. In 2019, TCS was acquired by Clarion Events. The goal of the acquisition is to expand the event domestically and internationally.

SOURCE DigitalMarketer

Related Links

https://trafficandconversionsummit.com/

