Marcus Theatres Adopts Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion Format to Deliver the Ultimate Premium Movie Experience

MILWAUKEE and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus Theatres®, the nation's fourth largest theatre circuit, is partnering with Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) to bring advanced TrueCut Motion technology to its premium laser theatres.

Through this partnership, Marcus Theatres will provide TrueCut Motion support across its projection infrastructure, automatically prioritizing these motion-enhanced versions, and ensuring audiences watching on premium screens enjoy the most visually refined version available — exactly as the filmmakers intended and without distracting motion artifacts. As part of the roll-out, movie titles available in the TrueCut Motion format will be clearly marked with the TrueCut Motion logo in showtime listings for Marcus Theatres and its Movie Tavern® locations, making it easy for guests to find and enjoy these enhanced presentations.

"Just as we have for the past 90 years, Marcus Theatres is committed to modernizing the moviegoing experience for our guests," said Mark Gramz, President of Marcus Theatres. "By working with Pixelworks to support the TrueCut Motion format, we're bringing our audiences an elevated level of cinematic clarity and realism in our premium large format laser projection theatres."

"We're thrilled to partner with Marcus Theatres to bring the TrueCut Motion experience to more moviegoers," said Richard Miller, President, TrueCut. "This collaboration ensures that Marcus Theatres customers can experience the kind of blockbuster films that are increasingly being delivered in the TrueCut Motion format, with a refined sense of motion and visual depth — while fully preserving the filmmaker's artistic intent."

TrueCut Motion format titles are expected to arrive at Marcus Theatres beginning in early 2026.

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before. The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact. The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device — spanning theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets — in both 3D and standard 2D environments.

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres®, a division of Marcus Corporation, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 985 screens at 78 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW) provides industry-leading visualization solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to the home. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion ecosystem allows filmmakers to create visually stunning motion, scene by scene, while ensuring the director's intent is precisely delivered in cinemas or home theaters. For more information on Pixelworks, visit: www.pixelworks.com

For more information on TrueCut Motion, visit: www.truecutmotion.com

