Marcus Wilson Joins Bainbridge as Senior Vice President of Systems and Operations

WELLINGTON, Fla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), the 10th-largest apartment developer and a leading owner and manager of luxury multifamily communities, today announced Marcus Wilson has joined its leadership team as Senior Vice President of Systems and Operations.

Wilson is responsible for deploying complex property management systems and software, database management and global change and cost optimization initiatives that deliver sustainable, profitable results. Prior to joining Bainbridge, he was Director of IT Services and Training for Advenir in Aventura, Florida.

"Marcus is a performance-driven software solutions leader who is known for harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology and building top-producing teams to create and launch game-changing property management software solutions," said Dana Caudell, President, Property Management of Bainbridge. "We have long been committed to developing new technologies in the communities we serve, and the addition of Marcus to our team will make us even better positioned to do so."

Prior to his time at Advenir, where he oversaw technology solutions and training for a portfolio of over 100 properties, Wilson was a Chief Technology Officer and Co-owner at Premium Technical Services.

Wilson has a Bachelor of Business Administration in computer information systems from the University of West Georgia. He is also a certified RealPage Training Instructor and Certified Yieldstar Revenue Manager.

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

The Bainbridge Companies is a leading owner, developer and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities in the Eastern United States. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, management and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, FL, and Bethesda, MD, with regional offices in Raleigh, NC, Orlando, FL, Atlanta, GA, and New York City. Our team consists of over 600 passionate professionals across our offices and portfolio.

