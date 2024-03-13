Marcus Wolter Joins Caldwell as Partner and Global Director of Corporate Practice

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldwell , the go-to legal partner for innovative, high-growth technology and life sciences companies, has expanded its award-winning IP practice by naming Marcus Wolter as its partner and global director of its Corporate Practice. Wolter specializes in advising large corporates and high-growth start-ups on their M&A and joint venture projects, their venture capital investments and fundraising rounds as well as their overall growth strategy globally.

"I am excited to join Caldwell as the Partner and the Global Director of Corporate Practice. Caldwell's success in and commitment to helping tech companies protect their innovation aligns with my curiosity for new Tech and passion for bringing together the right partners to bring it to life. Working so closely with our best-in-class IP and IP litigation teams on every project creates incredible insights and efficiencies for our clients," said Marcus Wolter. "The fast pace and global scale of innovation makes it difficult to keep track. Our IP team is working right at the edge of innovation in global tech hubs every single day. Growing a global corporate practice that works as one integrated team with the IP team ensures that we actually do understand the technology that is at the core of most of our transactions."

Wolter brings a wealth of experience to lead Caldwell's Corporate Practice. He previously served as counsel in Freshfields' Munich and Tokyo offices. He specializes in global transactions, advising on all forms of M&A work, joint venture structures and venture capital transactions. Marcus has particular expertise in handling technology-driven cross-border projects. He has advised various global US, Japan and Germany-based companies on their transactions including growth equity, venture capital investments, and their venture capital strategy in general. Wolter studied at Harvard Law and Humboldt University, Berlin.

"As we continue to grow the firm, I knew we needed a strong leader with global experience. Marcus has expertise in handling complex cross-border projects with an industrial focus. He has extensive knowledge of helping major companies in various industries with their acquisitions," said Keegan Caldwell, Global Managing Partner. "He is the right person to lead our Corporate Practice and help advise our clients across the globe on their growth equity, venture capital, and M&A transactions."

