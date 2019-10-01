Mardell Hill's Intestinal Health Book Gains Rave Reviews and Superior Results

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 74% of Americans live with chronic or acute digestive discomfort ranging from mildly annoying to debilitating or life-threatening. Sixty million per year visit medical facilities for digestive disorders at a cost of $135+ billion—more than any other health related issue. Colon resections alone account for upwards of $600,000 annually.

Mardell Hill Intestinal Health - A Practical Guide to Complete Abdominal Comfort

According to Mardell Hill, intestinal health specialist, "Now, with ever increasing digestive disorders, the need has never been greater to teach alternatives and solutions to live well by choice! In my book, Intestinal Health ~ A Practical Guide to Complete Abdominal Comfort, I respond to commonly asked questions and offer safe, effective, and natural solutions for digestive health and self-care to prevent or resolve issues. I use clear, simple language so people can better understand how digestion works, the difficulties that may arise, and offer sound advice to help people feel better and live better, more energetic lives. The ultimate result is: Happy Tummies, Happy People!"

Using Ms. Hill's simple formula, virtually anyone may reduce the causes and effects of their digestive disorders or pain symptoms by identifying his or her own unique path to self-recovery. Reducing symptoms equals reducing costs. Intestinal Health ~ A Practical Guide to Complete Abdominal Comfort educates those of all ages about the digestive system and provides simple, self-care techniques using natural solutions to break through digestive disorders and achieve everyday relief from many causes of abdominal discomfort.

The digestive tract is a complex system. As Ms. Hill notes, "For most people, once they swallow their food and drink, it's out-of-sight, out-of-mind" in terms of what happens for the remainder of its 30' journey. In clear and simple language, she helps people better understand how digestion works, from top to bottom, and explores the many different difficulties that can arise along this path. In her book, she uses illustrations and analogies to make the entire digestive process readily understandable.

A longstanding professional in her industry, Mardell Hill is an i-ACT Certified Colon Therapist, working one-on-one with more than 4,000 clients since 2004 to resolve, support, and educate using simple methods of self-healing and maintenance. Her own self-healing journey took full bloom more than 25 years ago. Combined with an extensive career in athletic training, post rehabilitation, nutrition, and functional fitness training, her life has been dedicated to caring about and helping people achieve optimum health.

Intestinal Health ~ A Practical Guide to Complete Abdominal Comfort

