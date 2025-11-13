Marelli awarded for its new front axle for electric racing vehicles at the Professional MotorSport World Expo 2025

At the company's booth (n. 4068) visitors have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge products and solutions designed by Marelli Motorsport to address the technological challenges of automotive competitions in the coming years. Among the latest innovations presented are the new e-axle "Race E-volution 500" and the debut of the new high-speed camera "HSC-130", alongside advanced technologies for two-wheel and four-wheel competitions.

Awarded in the 'Powertrain technology of the year' category, the "Race E-volution 500" is a fully electric, ultra-compact axle for elite racing applications. As many championships undergo electrification as part of the technological evolution of motorsport, the innovative technologies featured in this solution deliver exceptional performance and reliability. With a power of 350 kW, a total weight of 57 kg and a volume of about 19 liters, this new electric axle achieves an outstanding power-to-weight ratio.

The technology was also recognized as "Overall Engineering Innovation of the year".

At the event, Marelli also showed a preview of the "High Speed Camera 130", which brings this technology to the next level and will be officially launched soon. This miniaturized, AI-enabled camera for motorsport recording up to 500 frames per second at 1 megapixel, delivers intelligent, high-performance video capture in any lighting, to enhance driver safety monitoring.

Together with these two technology premieres, Marelli is showcasing all the best of his offer in terms of ECUs and data loggers, dashboards, telemetry devices like the Smart Antenna, fuel pumps, ignition coils and GDI injectors also for two wheelers. Complementing the lineup are the company's AI-powered control units, enabling transformative edge intelligence: these include the "VEC-480" – winner of the Innovation of the Year 2024 Award – and the new "VEC-200", which is a compact, high-performance controller with advanced AI, exceptional computing power and high-frequency data logging.

As the offer displayed at Professional MotorSport World Expo once again confirms, Marelli Motorsport is a global key player in supplying all the most important teams and championships in the racing world.

