Marelli becomes technical partner of Nissan Formula E Team.

Marelli is delighted to confirm that it has joined forces with Nissan Formula E Team as Technical Partner on an initial two-year agreement.

With over 100 years of history as a global technology partner to the automotive and motorsport worlds, Marelli aims to co-create the future of mobility with customers and partners.

Thanks to Marelli Motorsport's extensive experience, the collaboration gives Nissan Formula E Team the opportunity to explore areas where the partnership could be increased to support the car development for future seasons. The company has an established track record in innovation and manufacturing, and is looking to further leverage, develop and showcase its technical expertise in electrified motorsport.

In addition to the technical partnership, Marelli branding will appear on the rear wing of both Nissan e-4ORCE 05 cars, the team's garage walls and marketing platforms.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: "We're very proud to be teaming up with Marelli Motorsport, a leader in the industry. It's fantastic to have them on board and we look forward to investigating areas for potential collaboration on control systems development. The championship is extremely competitive, so it is important for us to ensure we are partnering with the best companies, and we believe Marelli Motorsport fits this perfectly. We're looking forward to working with them and I'm sure we will have a fruitful relationship together."

Riccardo De Filippi, Head of Marelli Motorsport: "We're excited to expand our long-term technical partnership with Nissan Motor Company into its Formula E program, also proudly displaying the Marelli logo on the rear wing of both cars. We're looking forward to working closely with the team, strengthening our relationship with Nissan in both the motorsport and road car markets, and we're eager to enhance our technical contributions moving forward."

About Marelli

Marelli is a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

