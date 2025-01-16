MARELLI BECOMES THE FIRST FOREIGN-INVESTED AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS COMPANY IN CHINA TO RECEIVE SA8000 CERTIFICATION

SHANGHAI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli, a global leader in the automotive components industry, announces the successful completion of SA8000 audits across 13 targeted plants in China. This significant achievement marks Marelli as the first foreign-invested automotive components company in China to receive SA8000 certification and underscores Marelli's commitment to due diligence of its operations, as well as its dedication to adhering to the highest standards of workplace equality and safety. SA8000 is the world's leading social responsibility certification standard, designed to ensure ethical and fair treatment in the workplace.

Kelei Shen, Executive Vice President and President of China at Marelli, stated: "Successfully certifying 13 plants simultaneously not only highlights our outstanding team cohesion and execution capabilities, but also serves as the strongest testament to Marelli's deep commitment to employees and workplace environment. I am sincerely grateful to each member of our team, who have dedicated themselves wholeheartedly to achieving these SA8000 certifications."

These SA8000 certifications mark an important milestone in setting and recognizing advanced operational standards and in laying a strong foundation for further strengthening Marelli's competitiveness in the Chinese market.

By achieving this certification, Marelli continues to demonstrate its commitment to leading the automotive components industry with integrity and respect for global labor standards.

About SA8000

The SA8000® Standard is the first social responsibility certification standard established for factories and organizations worldwide, developed and promoted by the Social Accountability International (SAI). It is a comprehensive framework applicable to any industry globally, aimed at helping certified organizations demonstrate their commitment to fair treatment of employees.

SA8000 measures organizations' social performance across eight key aspects of workplace social responsibility, supported by management system elements to drive continuous improvement in all areas covered by the standard. Its rigorous approach ensures that supply chains meet the highest level of social responsibility requirements without compromising business interests, earning acclaim from leading brands and industry pioneers.

This standard embodies the labor standards from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Labor Organization (ILO) Conventions. It respects, complements, and supports national labor laws across different countries, and has already helped over two million workers achieve ethically sound working conditions.

SAI provides a wide range of resources to help organizations maintain and continually enhance their social performance, including capacity building, stakeholder engagement, buyer-supplier collaboration, and the development of various tools to ensure ongoing improvement.

About Marelli

Marelli is a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

