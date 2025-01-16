MARELLI BECOMES THE FIRST FOREIGN-INVESTED AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS COMPANY IN CHINA TO RECEIVE SA8000 CERTIFICATION

News provided by

Marelli

Jan 16, 2025, 10:00 ET

SHANGHAI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli, a global leader in the automotive components industry, announces the successful completion of SA8000 audits across 13 targeted plants in China. This significant achievement marks Marelli as the first foreign-invested automotive components company in China to receive SA8000 certification and underscores Marelli's commitment to due diligence of its operations, as well as its dedication to adhering to the highest standards of workplace equality and safety. SA8000 is the world's leading social responsibility certification standard, designed to ensure ethical and fair treatment in the workplace.

Continue Reading
Marelli announces the successful completion of SA8000 audits across 13 targeted plants in China.
Marelli announces the successful completion of SA8000 audits across 13 targeted plants in China.

Kelei Shen, Executive Vice President and President of China at Marelli, stated: "Successfully certifying 13 plants simultaneously not only highlights our outstanding team cohesion and execution capabilities, but also serves as the strongest testament to Marelli's deep commitment to employees and workplace environment. I am sincerely grateful to each member of our team, who have dedicated themselves wholeheartedly to achieving these SA8000 certifications."

These SA8000 certifications mark an important milestone in setting and recognizing advanced operational standards and in laying a strong foundation for further strengthening Marelli's competitiveness in the Chinese market.

By achieving this certification, Marelli continues to demonstrate its commitment to leading the automotive components industry with integrity and respect for global labor standards.

About SA8000
The SA8000® Standard is the first social responsibility certification standard established for factories and organizations worldwide, developed and promoted by the Social Accountability International (SAI). It is a comprehensive framework applicable to any industry globally, aimed at helping certified organizations demonstrate their commitment to fair treatment of employees.

SA8000 measures organizations' social performance across eight key aspects of workplace social responsibility, supported by management system elements to drive continuous improvement in all areas covered by the standard. Its rigorous approach ensures that supply chains meet the highest level of social responsibility requirements without compromising business interests, earning acclaim from leading brands and industry pioneers.

This standard embodies the labor standards from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Labor Organization (ILO) Conventions. It respects, complements, and supports national labor laws across different countries, and has already helped over two million workers achieve ethically sound working conditions.

SAI provides a wide range of resources to help organizations maintain and continually enhance their social performance, including capacity building, stakeholder engagement, buyer-supplier collaboration, and the development of various tools to ensure ongoing improvement.

About Marelli
Marelli is a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599965/Marelli.jpg

SOURCE Marelli

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

MARELLI'S PASSENGER DISPLAY WITH PRIVACY HONORED AT THE "DIGITAL ENGINEERING AWARDS 2024"

MARELLI'S PASSENGER DISPLAY WITH PRIVACY HONORED AT THE "DIGITAL ENGINEERING AWARDS 2024"

The Passenger Display with Privacy developed by Marelli has received the 'Challenger' honor at The Digital Engineering Awards 2024. Marelli's...
Marelli named Top Innovator at CLEPA Innovation Awards with h-Digi® microLED lighting technology

Marelli named Top Innovator at CLEPA Innovation Awards with h-Digi® microLED lighting technology

Marelli has been named a 'Top Innovator' at the Innovation Awards 2024 by CLEPA – the European Association of Automotive Suppliers – with its h-Digi® ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics