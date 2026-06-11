Marelli celebrates 300 Formula 1 events of the Surveillance Data Recorder (SDR) developed with FIA, now debuting with a new version

To honor these achievements, Riccardo De Filippi, Head of Marelli Motorsport, presented a limited edition SDR4 to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem in a dedicated celebration, commemorating 300 official F1 events.

Installed on all Formula 1 vehicles, the SDR is a core electronic unit that provides the FIA with comprehensive, real-time data to support safety and technical regulation compliance during races.

H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: "The SDR is vital for Formula 1, providing the FIA with the high-quality data needed to support safety and ensure regulatory compliance. Reaching 300 Formula 1 events is a significant milestone and a testament to the strength of our collaboration with Marelli. Innovation has always been at the heart of motorsport and advanced technologies such as the new SDR 5 will play an increasingly important role in supporting FIA officials with faster, more accurate and more comprehensive data."

Riccardo De Filippi, Head of Marelli Motorsport, stated: "Real-time data analysis is absolutely critical in advanced motorsport. With over 300 F1 events behind us where our SDR enabled the collection and transmission of this data, contributing to verification of technical regulations compliance, this is definitely a milestone to celebrate. The introduction of the new SDR 5 will empower officials with more accurate, reliable and actionable information than ever before. Together with the FIA, we are driving innovation to support the evolution of Formula 1 and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of technology."

The system acquires data from a wide range of sensors and electronic control units installed on all the cars, including accelerometers and sensors for temperature, pressure and speed. During track sessions, the unit stores large volumes of data, with high reliability and fast write speeds, enabling real-time analysis with advanced mathematical and hardware filters to refine the acquired information. Data are then transmitted in real-time through dedicated connections to FIA officials.

By detecting and recording specific events or anomalies, the system facilitates timely diagnostics and preventive measures that are crucial for precise accident recording and verification of compliance with competition rules.

In particular, the new SDR 5 complies with the F1 2026 regulations and introduces multiple technical enhancements. Connectivity is expanded with ten high-speed CAN FD interfaces and new Automotive Ethernet ports, while maintaining full compatibility with previous configurations.

The system now supports up to 5,000 channels with even faster sampling rates for critical data and has doubled its bandwidth and speed for more efficient data collection.

New advanced filters and monitoring functions are integrated, to provide greater accuracy in acquired data, along with new voltage and current measurement capabilities. The use of advanced drivers offers increased flexibility in actuator management, direct current reading, and simplified installation. Artificial Intelligence integration enables advanced data analysis, while reduced mass contributes to overall vehicle performance.

With the introduction of SDR 5, Marelli Motorsport further extends its technological contribution to Formula 1 and the FIA, supporting continued advancements in safety and compliance. Building on over 100 years of experience at the highest levels of racing, Marelli Motorsport continues to develop advanced technologies and supply all major teams and championships.

About Marelli

Marelli is a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 40,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes over 150 sites globally.

SOURCE Marelli