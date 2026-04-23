Marelli highlights vehicle dynamics technologies as a competitive advantage, elevating safety, comfort and performance, at Auto China 2026

Enabled by software control and advanced electromechanical actuators, active suspension systems play a key role in determining vehicles behavior under different driving conditions, with a direct impact on overall user experience, vehicle agility and safety.

"The importance of vehicle dynamics technology spans all propulsion systems, giving automakers a decisive tool to drive vehicle distinctiveness while offering end users a wide range of personalization options." stated Piero Monchiero, Advanced Innovation VP of Marelli's Ride Dynamics business. "This is particularly evident in China, where customer expectations for vehicle dynamics and ride comfort continue to rise."

Active Camber: optimal tire contact with the road to increase drivability and safety

The first relevant innovation is the Active Camber system, designed to enhance vehicle stability by correcting wheel camber in real time, improving vehicle performance and safety while delivering a more comfortable experience.

Camber is the inward or outward tilt of a wheel when viewed from the front of the vehicle. Proper camber ensures optimal tire contact with the road, improving grip for better stability, braking and acceleration, while also supporting more uniform tire wear.

The new solution presented in Beijing features an electronically controlled smart actuator with integrated sensors that continuously monitor the road surface. An intelligent control unit processes data every millisecond and automatically adjusts wheel angles in real time, adapting to driving conditions. This reduces body movement and increases grip, resulting in more precise handling and safer cornering. The solution provides a smoother experience in different conditions and contributes to extend tire life through a more even wear.

Electromechanical Lifter, smartly adapting vehicle height

Another innovation within Marelli's suspension showcase in Beijing will be the Electromechanical Lifter, a fully electromechanical device integrated into the shock absorber that adjusts vehicle height in some specific situations. The system uses a smart actuator to deliver automatic leveling functionality, maintaining vehicle balance across varying conditions. The solution is suitable in particular for vehicle segments like sport and performance cars and sporty SUVs, addressing different use cases. Regarding sport and performance cars, it can lift the vehicle to manage garage ramps, speed bumps or snowy roads. On sporty SUVs, this technology can adjust the vehicle setup within a certain level of speed, in order to improve aerodynamics by minimizing drag. The system also facilitates easier vehicle entry and exit. The solution is oil-free, lightweight and ensures easy integration for carmakers.

New active electromechanical suspension solutions to elevate onboard experience

Designed to drive affordable innovation, the new Hybrid Electromechanical Suspension is a new suspension architecture that combines full-active actuator technology and best-in-class semi-active dampers to deliver a high-end driving experience while maintaining cost efficiency. Controlled by an Electronic Control Unit, the system integrates full-active electromechanical actuators applied to the front suspension, which provide optimal damping or self-generate reactive forces to minimize roll, pitch, yaw and vibration. These are paired with semi-active rear shock absorbers and optimize vertical dynamic response. The result is smoother driving, improved stability and enhanced safety in a variety of conditions.

This system draws from the experience of the Fully Active Electromechanical Suspension, which will also be on display at Marelli's booth in Beijing. This oil-free solution uses four electronically controlled actuators which modulate each wheel's suspension and damping parameters in real time, actively defining the best behavior of each vehicle's suspension, for optimal handling and ride comfort balance. Data is processed in milliseconds to determine, through a smart algorithm, the actions required to adapt to road irregularities and driving situations, providing a "magic carpet" experience for vehicle occupants.

By enhancing stability and comfort, these two active electromechanical suspension solutions help reduce motion sickness, especially during activities like reading or using a laptop, which are expected to become more common with the rise of autonomous driving. They are also designed to recover kinetic energy, ensuring up to 80% energy efficiency compared to passive or semi-active systems.

Marelli's booth at the Beijing Auto Show will be themed "Rooted in innovation, everywhere", which illustrates the company's 'distributed' model for high-speed innovation, to support customers wherever they need, with localized design, development, sourcing and manufacturing in China and across different regions. This approach combines local expertise and global reach to deliver affordable, scalable solutions at speed, that accelerate customers' time-to-market. The company showcase will feature innovative solutions in several technology domains, including automotive lighting, electronics, interiors, propulsion, thermal systems, alongside a comprehensive portfolio of advanced suspension innovations.

About Marelli

Marelli is a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 40,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes over 150 sites globally.

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SOURCE Marelli