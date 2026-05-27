Marelli celebrates 30 years of electronics excellence in Guangzhou, strengthening its position as a global innovation hub

Over the past three decades, the Guangzhou plant has evolved from a single production line with just over 100 employees into a large-scale automotive electronics campus. Today, the site spans 30,000 square meters, employs nearly 1,000 people, and operates 66 production lines. It now stands as a benchmark for Marelli's operations in China, supporting both local and global programs.

"Our Guangzhou plant is a cornerstone of Marelli's Electronics business in China and a powerful example of how innovation and advanced manufacturing can drive sustainable growth," said Ravi Tallapragada, President of Marelli's Electronics business. "Over the past 30 years, the team has continuously evolved its capabilities, developing advanced technologies and scalable platforms that address the rapid transformation of the automotive industry, building on long-standing collaboration with customers and partners. I'm proud of our team in Guangzhou and confident that the plant will continue to play a key role in shaping Marelli's future globally."

The plant in Guangzhou focuses on the development and industrialization of next-generation automotive electronics platforms for customers in and outside China. Its approach combines scalable architectures with a strong focus on cost competitiveness, leveraging local supply chains and supporting the transition toward connected and software-defined vehicles.

The plant is a global hub of innovation especially for advanced display solutions based on Mini-LED and MicroLED technologies. Additional key platforms include electronic control units (ECUs) for body and seat systems, zone control units, as well as digital cockpits, digital instrument clusters, and 5G telematics systems.

The plant operates under a fully integrated engineering and manufacturing model, supported by a dedicated Engineering Center in Guangzhou that holds over 100 patents.

Its innovation-driven manufacturing model integrates in-house industrialization, digitalized processes, and high level of automation, to ensure speed, flexibility, and consistent quality across programs. The plant is also equipped with advanced technologies such as optical bonding, precision assembly processes, and site-wide solar systems, all of which are embedded into operations to enhance efficiency.

The 30th anniversary marks not only a milestone, but also a starting point for future growth. With its strong foundation in automotive electronics and advanced manufacturing, the Guangzhou plant is well positioned as a strategic hub within Marelli's global footprint to further strengthen its role in shaping the future of connected, smart, and sustainable mobility worldwide.

About Marelli

Marelli is a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 40,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes over 150 sites globally.

SOURCE Marelli