Marelli group announces appointment of Kelei Shen as Executive Vice President and President of China

SHANGHAI, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli, a leading global mobility technology supplier, announced that Kelei Shen is assuming the role of Executive Vice President and President China effective July 1, 2024. He will lead Marelli's ambitious growth plans for China.

Kelei Shen will drive Marelli's business in the world's largest and most dynamic automotive market, which offers great opportunities. In his new role, he will focus on growth, innovation, operational and financial performance, commercial excellence and cross-selling as well as employee engagement. He will be part of the Global Executive Committee reporting to the Marelli CEO – and as a China Board member reporting to the Chairman of the Marelli China Board. Mr. Shen will be based in Shanghai, China.

He brings extensive management experience in the automotive industry. Prior to joining Marelli, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Harman International from 2019 to 2024. Prior to that, he has been President of Magna Electronics between 2016 and 2019, and has worked in a number of senior positions at Harman International between 2006 and 2016, and before that, at Siemens VDO and DSP Technology. Mr. Shen holds a Master in computer science from Eastern Michigan University.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kelei Shen at Marelli. With his extensive experience, he will drive growth on the important Chinese market", said David Slump, President and CEO, Marelli.

Kelei Shen succeeds Dr. David Fan, who has decided to leave Marelli. "I would like to thank Dr. David Fan for his leadership and important contribution in the past years. He has positioned Marelli for future growth in China."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453813/Marelli.jpg

SOURCE Marelli