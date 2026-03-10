Marelli launches new range of Engine Control Units for gasoline, flex fuels and CNG in Brazil, India and EMEA

Targeted for the Brazilian, Indian and EMEA markets, these ECUs exemplify Marelli's commitment to tailoring solutions for specific regional needs of carmakers. Each of the three versions, differentiated by region-specific features, is designed, validated and produced locally, delivering optimized cost, rapid implementation and full support for local automakers. The new portfolio leverages Marelli's global and regional engineering and manufacturing capabilities, as well as its 20-year expertise and patented strategies in flex fuel and bi-fuel technologies.

Giovanni Mastrangelo, Head of R&D for Marelli's Propulsion business, stated: "As adoption speeds for propulsion technologies vary, Marelli continues to support customers across the powertrain spectrum. In markets where internal combustion engines remain relevant, our new engine control units enable greater efficiency, emissions reduction, and versatility. This reflects our system-driven approach and know-how in vehicle control, conventional and alternative fuel injection technologies and transmission systems."

The technology is designed from both a hardware and software perspective to manage all engine control requirements (gasoline, flex fuel, CNG), supporting calibration, homologation and customer-specific tuning. The open architecture enables integration of third-party applications, and the option of Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) updates.

The new Marelli ECUs incorporate the advanced Infineon's AURIX™ TC3x automotive microcontroller, which enables fast processing, multitasking and robust reliability. It also ensures outstanding security, including anti-tuning protection and compliance with ISO26262 ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) D functional safety standards (the ECU application reaches ASIL B/C).

The ECUs feature a high number of input/output channels, enabling precise control of injectors, valves, relays and actuators. They can include up to eight gasoline injector drivers and four CNG injector drivers. Integrated combustion algorithms and emission control strategies ensure regulatory compliance.

The technology also features advanced diagnostics, with superior monitoring and adaptability. This is ensured by wide-range O2 UEGO (Universal Exhaust Gas Oxygen) sensors for accurate monitoring of the air/fuel ratio of the engine, OBDII (On-Board Diagnostic II) pin-pointing diagnostics, and extensive I/O able to manage a wide range of gasoline, flex fuel and bi-fuel applications.

