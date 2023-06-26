Marelli Motorsport received Three Stars in FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme

News provided by

Marelli

26 Jun, 2023, 13:04 ET

DETROIT, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIA - Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (International Automobile Federation) has awarded Marelli Motorsport with the prestigious Three Stars of the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme. This recognition, which is the highest level of the programme, demonstrates the commitment of Marelli Motorsport to best practices and continual improvement through the implementation of an effective environmental management system.

Continue Reading
Marelli Motorsport received Three Stars in FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme
Marelli Motorsport received Three Stars in FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme

To be awarded, Marelli Motorsport demonstrated solid processes, robust internal procedures, appropriately skilled people and KPIs that guarantee detailed monitoring of their performance and the possibility for the continuous improvement of their system. Marelli group has further reinforced its sustainability commitments by establishing targets for key areas. Sustainability and ESG are standing agenda items at our board meetings.

Marelli Motorsport, as a part of the global Marelli, has established a robust procedure to set specific and measurable objectives and goals, ensuring ongoing performance improvement. It actively monitors, measures, analyses, and evaluates its environmental performance across all operational sites through regular inspections focus on critical areas, including waste, energy, and water management. It also shares clear expectations for the track environment, guiding waste and chemical product handling protocols.

Marelli Motorsport plays a key role in the company sustainability strategy by acting as an incubator of materials and technologies than can be adapted to passenger vehicles. For example, Marelli Motorsport is adopting state of the art technology such as Gallium Nitride (GaN), to significantly reduce the use of passive components while maintaining outstanding efficiency in high-power inverter for electric traction. 

The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme was launched to help the FIA stakeholders worldwide to measure and improve their environmental performance. The primary goal of the programme is to increase awareness of environmental management and provide guidance to facilitate adoption of environmental initiatives.

"We are very proud and delighted to be awarded the FIA's Three Star Environmental Accreditation" said Riccardo De Filippi, Head of Marelli Motorsport. "This is an important recognition within the motorsport industry and, being part of the global Marelli, it confirms the strong commitment of the company in its sustainability journey to become carbon neutral in operations by 2030 and net-zero by 2045 including the supply chain."

For more information read the Marelli Sustainability Report 2022: https://www.marelli.com/powering-sustainable-progress/.  

About Marelli
Marelli is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140799/Marelli.jpg

SOURCE Marelli

Also from this source

Marelli and Indy Autonomous Challenge Announce Technological Partnership on Connectivity Solutions for Autonomous Racecars

Marelli presents 'In-Cabin Advanced Technology Showcase' at Auto Shanghai 2023 for an immersive experience into next-generation cockpit technologies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.