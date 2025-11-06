Marelli opens new technical R&D site in Bangalore to extend engineering capabilities

The new site is situated in Bangalore's Embassy Manyata Tech Park, that already hosts Marelli's other technical R&D center in the city, which opened in 2022, providing the company with enlarged access to a rich engineering and software talent pool. This adds also to the company's engineering center in Gurugram, in the Delhi area. With this opening, Marelli's R&D capacity in India will reach 1,200 people.

The R&D site includes infrastructure for labs supporting optics, hardware and automotive validation labs, as well as facilities for training and collaborative spaces designed to foster innovation, teamwork and employee development.

Activities of the new center will support key technology areas of Marelli such as electronics, automotive lighting and both internal combustion and electric propulsion. Together with the two existing R&D facilities, the site will be focused on end-to-end development of solutions for infotainment, clusters, displays, body control modules, engine management systems, headlamps and rear lamps for Indian customers. It will also work closely with other Marelli's global engineering teams – as well as with customers – to co-develop technologies for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV), zonal architecture, Automated Manual Transmissions (AMT), Engine and Battery Management Systems (BMS) and advanced lighting features innovation.

Marelli India is also focusing on expanding in-house test infrastructures to carry out most of the design and process validation of products and components internally, allowing for rigorous validation, and robust, reliable product design.

"The opening of this new technical R&D center underscores our continuous commitment to driving innovation, delivering excellence for our customers and fostering growth for our employees" said Saju Mookken, Marelli India Country Manager. "This significant expansion reflects our strategic vision for R&D activities in India, allowing to further boost our capacity and speed in developing solutions that truly matter to consumers, locally and globally. I want to thank all the team whose dedication contributed to creating this space, which will empower our employees and serve our business well into the future."

This opening confirms Marelli's significant presence in India, with a footprint that now includes 15 production sites and 3 R&D centers in 6 cities. With dynamic market growth and a renowned reputation as a global technology hub, India is central to the company's vision. Trusted partnerships, strong customer relationships and market-leading solutions in critical technology domains position Marelli to seize emerging opportunities offered from the country and accelerate overall future growth.

Marelli is a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 40,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes over 150 sites globally.

