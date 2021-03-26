Marelli strengthens its leadership team with new appointments in innovation, electrification, ADAS and electronics

SAITAMA, Japan, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global automotive supplier, Marelli, has today announced new key appointments in strategic areas, in line with the objectives outlined in the "Ambition 2024" strategy.

Joachim Fetzer will be appointed to the new position of Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO), while Hannes Prenn will join the company to take on the leadership of the Electric Powertrain business.

Joachim Fetzer has served Marelli as EVP, Electric Powertrain CEO, for the last two years, strongly contributing to the development of the business and positioning it for future growth. In his new role, he will be dedicated to building the technology roadmaps across the business, aiming to further elevate Marelli's position as an innovative Tier 1 supplier.

Hannes Prenn will join Marelli on 1 April as EVP, CEO of the Electric Powertrain business. In this role, he will be responsible for taking electrification to the next level within Marelli. Hannes joins Marelli from GKN Automotive, where he spent more than 20 years in a number of leadership positions. In his last role there, Hannes was Chief Operating Officer and President of the Electric Powertrain business.

Marelli will strengthen its focus also on the key areas of ADAS and Electronics, two areas that are of significant importance to Marelli's focused growth strategy.

After five years as CEO of Marelli's Electronics business, Heinrich Gerhard Schuering will be now taking on the role of EVP, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). In the new role, he will be dedicated to building and executing Marelli's ADAS growth strategy.

Starting from 1 April Mike Peters will join as EVP, CEO, Electronics. Mike joins Marelli from the US based electronics company, Harman International, where he was President of the Automotive division and previously President of Harman Connected Car. Mike has been with Harman since 2017 and prior to that spent over 20 years with BMW and Continental in a variety of leadership positions. Within Marelli Electronics Business Unit, he will be responsible for further strengthening and deepening Marelli market position through new technologies, customer relationships, as well as greater alignment and cross-selling within the company.

Marelli CEO and President, Beda Bolzenius, said, "The automotive industry is changing at a very fast pace. There is no time to stand still. Innovation, quality, consistency and efficiency are just some of the core attributes that remain critical to our future. These appointments confirm our commitment in building a more innovative company that is aligned to customer needs".

Hannes Prenn said, "I am absolutely delighted and can't wait to join the Marelli family. It is a big honour for me to take up the leadership of the Electric Powertrain Division, which is of strategic importance for the company. This is going to be an exciting journey that I am extremely proud to be part of. Marelli has everything it needs, and I have no doubts that we will achieve our ambitious goals in the eMobility world."

Mike Peters commented, "I am very happy to be part of the Marelli team to advance and focus our activities in electronics, system design, software and cloud services company-wide. I am also looking forward to strengthen and further develop our positioning in the market through technology and intensive partnerships."

About Marelli

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener and better-connected world. With around 60,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 13.6 Billion Euro (JPY 1,664 billion) in 2019.

