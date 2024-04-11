Marelli to Launch ProConnect, its Latest Integrated Cockpit and Telematics Platform, at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition

DETROIT, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli, a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector, will introduce ProConnect, a fully integrated cluster with infotainment and 5G telematics, at Auto China in Beijing. ProConnect is targeted for the China market where many OEMs are integrating cockpit and telematics functions for entry and mid segment vehicles to better balance performance and cost.

Marelli will introduce ProConnect, a fully integrated cluster with infotainment and 5G telematics, at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2024.

Powered by MediaTek's market-proven MT8675 System on Chip (SoC), ProConnect manages both the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, supporting up to six displays and twelve cameras, while providing 5G Release 15 telematics performance. ProConnect maximizes value for OEMs and end-consumers through the elimination of redundant components with an integrated SoC supporting cluster, IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment), and TCU (Telematic Control Unit) functions, saving up to 40% compared to traditional architectures.

"We are very excited to collaborate with MediaTek, a leader in integrated telematics, infotainment, and cluster solutions in China, on the development of ProConnect using their Dimensity Auto product lines," stated Nate Sladek, Vice President of Strategy and Product Management within Electronic Systems division at Marelli. "ProConnect is the next product in our Connect product line where we already have a significant global program award for 4G LeanConnect from a leading automaker. EliteConnect is next on our roadmap which will provide even greater performance but still at a very affordable price."

"By working closely with Marelli on powering ProConnect, we are drawing from many of our key technologies from a wide range of product categories and tailoring them to deliver a fantastic balance of power efficiency, high performance, speed and reliability in the modern automotive market," said Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President at MediaTek. "Through this collaboration, we can offer premium safety features, 5G connectivity, comprehensive multimedia packages and more to address the needs of today's drivers in China."

ProConnect is the latest technology developed on Marelli's Pro hardware platform, which targets urban commuters and eco-conscious buyers, and includes the widest feature set across the company's platform portfolio. Visitors to Marelli's booth at Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, located at W1-W01 in the Temporary Hall, can see ProConnect and other innovations that drive differentiated vehicle personality and sustainable vehicle performance.

About Marelli

Marelli is a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2384801/Marelli_ProConnect.jpg

SOURCE Marelli