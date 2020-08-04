Marelli Wins Altair Enlighten Award For Advanced Sheet Compression Molded Suspension Knuckle

Marelli's winning entry is the result of years of research conducted by the company's Ride Dynamics team, the business unit responsible for design, engineering and production of shock absorbers and suspension components. The team has developed a steering knuckle, the part that contains the wheel and attaches to the suspension and steering components, made from chopped carbon fiber. This composite material is as strong as traditional carbon fiber, more resistant to cracking, is 25% lighter than aluminum and 50% lighter than cast iron. What makes it viable for automotive production is the manufacturing process; Advanced Sheet Molding Compression (ASMC) is a high-volume, high-pressure method suitable for molding complex, high-strength materials.

Marelli's Ride Dynamics team has performed extensive testing, analysis and validation to ensure the feasibility of the suspension knuckle and has developed prototypes using a 1500-ton press. By combining chopped carbon fiber with ASMC, complex structural parts that meet performance requirements can be produced in a one-shot, net shape process, resulting in cycle times suitable for automotive production.

"We are honored to receive the 2020 Altair Enlighten Award and would like to thank the judges for recognizing our innovation," said Antonio Ferrara, CEO of Marelli's Ride Dynamics business unit. "This award is further validation that the combination of lightweight materials with high-volume advanced manufacturing methods can disrupt the industry. Through extensive testing and analysis, our team has proven that significant mass savings can be realized without compromising cost, performance or volume targets."

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener and better-connected world. With around 60,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 13.4 Billion Euro (JPY1,541billion) in 2019.

