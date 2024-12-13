Marengo to Present Clinical Data Highlighting Invikafusp Alfa (STAR0602), a First-in-Class Selective, Dual T Cell Agonist at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2024

— Results further validate company's novel and proprietary STAR bi-specific antibody platform for selective T cell activation in vivo —

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel approaches to precision T cell activation, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Zhen Su, M.D., MBA, presented a clinical update highlighting the STARt-001 trial at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2024 taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

The oral presentation highlighted findings from the Phase 1 clinical study of invikafusp alfa (STAR0602), Marengo's first-in-class Vβ6/10 selective dual T cell agonist as monotherapy in patients with PD-1-resistant cancers. The results, previously showcased during a late-breaking plenary session at the SITC Annual Meeting, demonstrated initial anti-tumor activity and a favorable safety profile in heavily pre-treated, biomarker-enriched patients who are resistant to prior PD-1 therapy.

"We are honored to share this exciting clinical advancement with the global oncology community at ESMO IO," said Dr. Su. "The insights gained from the STARt-001 trial underscore the potential of invikafusp alfa to address the unmet needs of patients with PD-1-resistant tumors. They also validate the precision immunology approach underlying our STAR platform, which drives the design of Marengo's selective dual T cell agonist antibodies. We look forward to advancing invikafusp alfa into a Phase 2 study in the near term."

Oral presentation details:

Title: Reinvigorating T cell repertoire in vivo : Igniting the TIL Compartment

Reinvigorating T cell repertoire : Igniting the TIL Compartment Session Title: Special Session: Boosting cancer cell immunity

Special Session: Boosting cancer cell immunity Presentation Date and Time: Friday, December 13, 2024 , 10:45 AM - 11:00 PM CET

, Presenter: Zhen Su , M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer at Marengo

About Marengo Therapeutics

Marengo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, develops novel TCR-targeting antibodies that selectively modulate common and disease-specific T cell subsets of the germline TCR repertoire to provide lifelong protection against cancer and other diseases. With a passionate team of dedicated scientists experienced in immunology and oncology, Marengo's proprietary Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR) platform leverages an extensive biological understanding of T cell function and receptor signaling to create a world in which everyone's immune system can defeat cancer. To learn more, visit marengotx.com.

About STAR™ Platform

Marengo's STAR™ Platform is a multi-specific antibody-fusion platform derived from Marengo's proprietary library of antibodies targeting germline-encoded variable Vβ regions of the TCR fused to different T cell co-stimulatory moieties. Combining a novel non-clonal mode of TCR activation with a T cell co-stimulator in the same molecule, promotes a distinct mechanism of action that promotes durable anti-tumor Vβ T cell responses.

About invikafusp alfa (STAR0602)

Invikafusp alfa (STAR0602) is Marengo's lead program, the first T cell activator generated from Marengo's STAR platform; a library of antibodies targeting non-clonal variable Vβ regions of the TCR fused to different co-stimulatory moieties. STAR0602 selectively targets a common Vβ T cell subset present in all cancers and, by combining a novel non-clonal mode of TCR activation with a T cell co-stimulator in the same molecule, promotes expansion of a new population of clonally enriched, effector memory Vβ T cells that turbo-charge tumor immune responses and promote durable clearance of tumors. STAR0602 has undergone extensive preclinical testing and is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

About the STARt-001

Clinical Study STARt-001 is a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary clinical activity of invikafusp alfa (STAR0602) as a single agent in biomarker selected patients with advanced antigen-rich solid tumors including PD-1 refractory and rare tumors. This open-label, multi-center trial consists 2 of two parts: Phase 1 dose escalation and Phase 2 dose expansion. For more information, please visit clinicaltrials.gov (trial identifier: NCT05592626).

For patients interested in enrolling in this study at NCI, please contact NCI's toll-free number 1800-4-Cancer (1-800-422-6237) (TTY: 1-800-332-8615) and/or the website https://trials.cancer.gov and/or email [email protected] .

